Exploring the leading summer spots of Quy Nhon

Located in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, Quy Nhon city is home to a variety of tourist attractions that prove to be popular among visitors during the summer months.

Summer represents a great time to take advantage of the discounts on offer for domestic flights to Quy Nhon. Phu Cat airport is situated roughly 30km from the city’s centre, with passengers able to take a bus at a cost of VND50,000 (US$2.17) per person, or a taxi with prices ranging from VND250,000 ($10.82) to VND400,000 ($17.4).

The peak time for tourism in the coastal city is between June and August each year.

Visitors are able to travel to a number of famous places such as Huyen Tran Cong Chua, Xuan Dieu, and Ngo Van So streets in order to enjoy cheap dishes typically costing between VND10,000 ($0.43) and VND30,000 ($1.3).

Ice-cream is a popular snack among guests. Some of the city’s best spots include Friendship Café on 1-3 Le Quy Don street, Jolly on 65 Le Loi street, and Green Café Quy Nhon on 43 Le Thanh Ton street. Here visitors can pose for check-in photos and sample some delicious foods and drinks.

The restaurant Com Nha 1989 is an unmissable spot for any visitor to the coastal city.

A variety of hotels can easily be found in places such as Nguyen Hue, Tay Son, An Duong Vuong, Han Mac Tu, and Ngo May street. A room usually costs around VND200,000 ($8.66) to VND300,000 ($13) per night.

One of the best activities for travelers to experience is a visit to the 800-year-old Thap Doi, also known as the Twin towers, in Quy Nhon at dawn. An entrance ticket to the site just costs VND20,000 ($0.87).

Eo Gio strait and the Ky Co beach are also popular destinations. A full tour of these places costs between VND350,000 to VND380,000 each person or around $16.45.

Guests wait for canoes to travel to Ky Co island.

A view of Ky Co island

An entrance ticket to visit Trung Luong tourism area costs VND40,000 ($1.73). Included is a coffee shop that features a scenic view to the sea.

Thien Hung pagoda is also an unmissable spot during any trip to Quy Nhon.

Tourists are able to purchase local specialties, especially gifts for their relatives and friends on 61-63 Vu Bao street.

