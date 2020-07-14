Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 18:13:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exploring the leading summer spots of Quy Nhon

17/07/2020    18:09 GMT+7

Located in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, Quy Nhon city is home to a variety of tourist attractions that prove to be popular among visitors during the summer months.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 1

Summer represents a great time to take advantage of the discounts on offer for domestic flights to Quy Nhon. Phu Cat airport is situated roughly 30km from the city’s centre, with passengers able to take a bus at a cost of VND50,000 (US$2.17) per person, or a taxi with prices ranging from VND250,000 ($10.82) to VND400,000 ($17.4).

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 2

The peak time for tourism in the coastal city is between June and August each year.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 3

Visitors are able to travel to a number of famous places such as Huyen Tran Cong Chua, Xuan Dieu, and Ngo Van So streets in order to enjoy cheap dishes typically costing between VND10,000 ($0.43) and VND30,000 ($1.3).

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 4

Ice-cream is a popular snack among guests. Some of the city’s best spots include Friendship Café on 1-3 Le Quy Don street, Jolly on 65 Le Loi street, and Green Café Quy Nhon on 43 Le Thanh Ton street. Here visitors can pose for check-in photos and sample some delicious foods and drinks.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 5

The restaurant Com Nha 1989 is an unmissable spot for any visitor to the coastal city.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 6

A variety of hotels can easily be found in places such as Nguyen Hue, Tay Son, An Duong Vuong, Han Mac Tu, and Ngo May street. A room usually costs around VND200,000 ($8.66) to VND300,000 ($13) per night.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 7

One of the best activities for travelers to experience is a visit to the 800-year-old Thap Doi, also known as the Twin towers, in Quy Nhon at dawn. An entrance ticket to the site just costs VND20,000 ($0.87).

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 8

Eo Gio strait and the Ky Co beach are also popular destinations. A full tour of these places costs between VND350,000 to VND380,000 each person or around $16.45.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 9
 

Guests wait for canoes to travel to Ky Co island.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 10

A view of Ky Co island

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 11

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 12

An entrance ticket to visit Trung Luong tourism area costs VND40,000 ($1.73). Included is a coffee shop that features a scenic view to the sea.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 13

Thien Hung pagoda is also an unmissable spot during any trip to Quy Nhon.

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 14

exploring the leading summer spots of quy nhon hinh 15

Tourists are able to purchase local specialties, especially gifts for their relatives and friends on 61-63 Vu Bao street.

VOV

Cozy homestays in Quy Nhon perfect place for a weekend getaway

Cozy homestays in Quy Nhon perfect place for a weekend getaway

Quy Nhon city has a range of popular homestays for visitors to enjoy whilst on a visit to the coastal province of Binh Dinh, including Life’s A Beach, Oh Quy Nhon, and Sunbe Home.

Eo Gio cliff – Tourist magnet in Quy Nhon

Eo Gio cliff – Tourist magnet in Quy Nhon

Among the bow-shaped mountain range facing the sea, Eo Gio cliff is the farthest and most spectacular strait in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links
Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Under the direction of the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies are actively working with foreign counterparts on the restoration of air transport links between Vietnam and a number of countries and territories, 

Development won't hurt Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, says former official
Development won't hurt Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, says former official
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

PhD Le Duc Tuan, former Secretary of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, talks about the potential development of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve into a tourism hub.

Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark
Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

UNESCO has designated Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark as one of its Global Geoparks. Dak Nong is the third park in Vietnam to have been awarded this honor so far after Dong Van Krast Plateau and Non Nuoc Cao Bang in northern Vietnam.

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty
Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Located 30km from Sa Ky fishing port in Quang Ngai province, Ly Son island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years thanks to its pristine beaches.

Vietnam's tourism requires co-operation from all stakeholders to recover
Vietnam's tourism requires co-operation from all stakeholders to recover
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

Localities and all links in the tourism value chain need to join hands to boost domestic tourism, which is now a priority for the struggling industry’s recovery post-pandemic, tourism experts have said.

VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August
VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.

Ầu Ơ Kitchen - A journey to the countryside
Ầu Ơ Kitchen - A journey to the countryside
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

We had a special dinner date at Ầu Ơ Kitchen, at the suggestion of a friend because it’s in downtown Hanoi. We trusted her taste, not just in a culinary sense but also her choice of setting, and above all the first-class service.

VN tourism industry warned of labor shortage after COVID-19
VN tourism industry warned of labor shortage after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

The massive departure of workers in the industry in the last five months has caused problems for business executives, who will have to find qualified workers in the post-pandemic period.

Bougain villea blossoms brighten up Nha Trang city
Bougain villea blossoms brighten up Nha Trang city
TRAVELicon  15/07/2020 

Bach Thai Buoi Street on the banks of the Quan Truong River in Nha Trang city has become a popular tourist destination thanks to the vibrant colours of its Giấy blossoms, which give the city a new look during summer.

Bo nhung dam, a must-try dish in Hanoi
Bo nhung dam, a must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  15/07/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is bo nhung dam (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

International flights could resume in early August
International flights could resume in early August
TRAVELicon  15/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed to the Prime Minister that international flights to priority areas could begin to operate from early August.

Vietnam Railway launches app to sell tickets
Vietnam Railway launches app to sell tickets
TRAVELicon  15/07/2020 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) officially launched an application to buy train tickets and pay online on smartphones from July 15 to improve customer services.

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets
Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets
TRAVELicon  15/07/2020 

Aside from being home to distinct and delicious dishes such as Pho and Banh Mi, the nation’s Goi Cuon, also known as fresh spring rolls, also proves to be one of the most popular foods among travelers to Vietnam.

Tourism crisis may peak soon
Tourism crisis may peak soon
TRAVELicon  15/07/2020 

The tourism industry has lost 50 percent of number of travelers in the last five months, but bigger difficulties are still ahead.

Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.

Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs
Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Black eggs are eggs preserved in clay, ash, salt, quicklime and rice hulls, giving them a black colour and jelly-like texture. 

Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has placed Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City among its list of the world’s top 100 hotels for the year.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Travelers in Vietnam are expressing interest in future domestic travel, because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way people will approach travel-related decision-making, according to the latest study by Google.

PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to reopen air transport activities between Vietnam and China during a recent cabinet meeting to discuss plans regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures.

Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 