Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

According to a statement made by the department, the festival, upgraded from the annual "Da Nang - Summer rendezvous", aims to become a unique cultural and tourism event that can help to create new tourism products capable of attracting tourists to the central-coastal city.

The city hopes the festival will stimulate tourism demand, and develop other industries such as transportation, trade, construction, and banking moving into the new normal period following the easing of the novel coronavirus threat.

Simultaneously, the event will likely serve to strengthen connectivity among various provinces and cities in terms of tourism development, while creating favourable conditions that can attract resources and elevate the city’s image.

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy a series of exciting activities, including an EDM music night, a flash mob performance, installation art with the theme of ‘Revised in the sand”, a traditional food festival, sport games, and the launch of an environmental protection programme.

The festival will take place at main locations such as the Phuoc My, My Khe, and My An beach areas, Sun World Resort Ba Na Hills, Asia Park, and Nui Than Tai Hot Spring Park. VOV