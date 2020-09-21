Five top tourist destinations in October

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Da Lat

The 4-season-in-a-day climate, romantic scenery, and diverse cuisine are the reasons to visit Da Lat at least once in your life. Travelers can visit the mountain town at any time of the year. However, October is the most attractive time.

After rainy days, the streets of Da Lat are dyed yellow by da quy flowers. This is also the time for you to “hunt” clouds on Da Phu hill, Cau Dat, or Hon Bo mounts.

Tourists can also enjoy the autumn delicacies of Da Lat such as dried persimmons, chicken hotpot, strawberry, butter cream ...

Da Lat begins to enter the dry season with more sunshine in late October. Photo: Ngo Dong, Iamhp1712.

Moc Chau

Making a trip to the Northwest is one of the dreams of traveling devotees. October is a good time for you to realize that plan. Moc Chau (Son La province) is a place that should not be missed in this journey. You will enjoy the fresh climate with an average temperature of 20 degrees Celsius here.

In addition to the heart-shaped tea hill, Moc Chau also has many other beautiful scenes. In October, you will have a chance to see the fields, valleys and mountain slopes covered by white and yellow canola flowers.

The most popular places to see canola flowers are the pine forest in Ang village, Ba Phach village, Ngu Dong Ban On ...

Besides canola flowers, visitors can also see terraced fields and blooming wildflowers. Photo: Hahien_doy, _tieu.phung_.

Ha Giang

October is also a good time for you to visit Ha Giang. October-December is the time for giac mach flowers blooming throughout the mountains and forests of Ha Giang.

On the way to famous tourist sites, you will see pink and white tam giac mach flower fields along the road. Lung Cu flagpole, Sung La, Dong Van, Pho Cao, Ma Lé... are favorite destinations.

You can use a motorbike to explore Ha Giang. Photo: Maivantrang, Linh.ling_.

Hue

The ancient city of Hue is the place for you to find peace and a slow pace of life by the Huong River.

During September-November, the weather here is cold and the rain creates a suitable space for visitors to explore the street food paradise. In addition, you can feel the sadness of the ancient capital when sailing down the Huong River under the pouring rain in the romantic autumn afternoon.

The ancient citadel, royal tombs, pagodas... are the places that should not be missed when coming to Hue. Photo: Myvan_nhon.

An Giang

Down in the southwestern region, you will explore the typical floating water season in October and November. An Giang attracts visitors with its beautiful scenery and delicious dishes. You can explore the flooding season in Tra Su melaleuca forest, Bung Binh Thien ...

In addition, visiting Cam mountain, Sam mountain and enjoying the cuisine of Chau Doc are attractive experiences when traveling to An Giang. Various kinds of cakes, sweet porridges, noodles, beef. .. are specialties worth trying here.

Two days is enough to explore all the tourist attractions in An Giang. Photo: Martamasip.

Mai Lan