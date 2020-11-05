Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan

Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan each week after Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15,

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Vice Spokesperson Duong Hoai Nam has said.

Eleven flights have been arranged to repatriate around 3,200 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China). (Photo: VNA)

Nam told the ministry’s regular press conference on November 5 that aviation agencies of Vietnam and Taiwan (China) have basically reached consensus on relevant procedures.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has also coordinated with other ministries, agencies, and localities to soon complete medical guidelines for passengers.

Under instructions from the Prime Minister, since April 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely coordinated with the Ministries of National Defence, Health, and Transport, competent agencies, and Vietnamese airlines to organise nearly 200 flights bringing about 60,000 Vietnamese citizens home from more than 50 countries and territories.

Joint efforts are being made to fly more Vietnamese home, including those in Taiwan (China), in the time ahead, Nam said./.VNA