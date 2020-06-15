Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/11/2020 17:13:29 (GMT +7)
TRAVEL
 
 
Four wind farms attract tourists

05/11/2020    16:00 GMT+7

If you are looking for a European style check-in site in Vietnam, wind farms are a top suggestion.

Eahleo wind farm (Dak Lak province)

The Dlieyang wind power plant is one of the most popular check-in points in Buon Ma Thuot city. It has a beautiful background with faraway wind blades and the blue sky, with an exciting path leading to the wind farm.

Address: Dlieyang commune, Ea H’leo district, Dak Lak province

Ticket price: free

canh dong quat gio anh 1
canh dong quat gio anh 2

Photo: To.trinh95, Coca_chanh.

Phuong Mai wind farm (Binh Dinh province)

Phuong Mai wind power plant is located on the famous tourist route from Quy Nhon to Trung Luong beach, which is the home to beautiful natural landscape with mountains on three sides and the blue sea on the other side.

Address: Cat Tien commune, Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province

Ticket price: free

canh dong quat gio anh 3
canh dong quat gio anh 4

Photo: Huynh Nguyen Bao Tram.

Tuy Phong wind farm (Binh Thuan province)

Tuy Phong wind farm is located at the foot of National Highway 1A. Visitors passing by the road in Binh Thanh commune can easily take the beautiful moment of the wind fans of 85 m high amid the immense blue sea and white sand.

 

Address: Binh Thanh commune, Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province

Ticket price: free

canh dong quat gio anh 5
canh dong quat gio anh 6
canh dong quat gio anh 7
canh dong quat gio anh 8

Photo: Hieu.ricky, _phuntn.4_, Olivesieunhan, Tranggjun.

Bac Lieu wind farm (Bac Lieu province)

Referring to wind farms in Vietnam, it is impossible not to mention the vast wind farm in Bac Lieu. The wind power project in Bac Lieu is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Bac Lieu field owns 62 turbine tubes extending along the coast, creating a majestic, poetic landscape.

In the area adjacent to the sea, the wind is quite strong and the sun is harsh, so visitors should visit the Bac Lieu wind farm from 6 to 9 am or around 16 pm.

Address: Vinh Trach Dong, Bac Lieu

Ticket price: VND30,000/person.

canh dong quat gio anh 9
canh dong quat gio anh 10
canh dong quat gio anh 11
canh dong quat gio anh 12

Photo: Olivesieunhan, Yuzhu28, Deven.hwang.

Le Ha

Photo: Zing

 
 

