Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

The wooden bridges to the sea are simple but an attractive check-in corner of tourist attractions. Standing here, it looks like the paradise island of Maldives.

Hon Tam wooden bridge

About 7 km from Nha Trang city (Khanh Hoa), Hon Tam has an area of about 110 hectares. In addition to sunbathing on beautiful beaches, enjoying diving experiences, a tour on a glass bottom boat, and paragliding ... tourists should go to the wooden bridge to take pictures.

With a simple design, painted in brown color, the bridge is a popular backdrop when making wedding photos on the island. The scene becomes more romantic during the sunset. You can also take a walk on the bridge when night falls. At this time, the lights here will be turned on.

Diep Son wooden bridge

Diep Son wooden bridge

Another wooden bridge is located on Diep Son Island in Van Phong Bay, Khanh Hoa. This island is considered the most attractive tourist paradise in the summer. To get here, from Van Gia town, it takes you one hour to travel by sea.

Not only outstanding with a road amid the sea of nearly 1km long, Ngoc Trai wooden bridge is also a worthy address for visitors. The bridge of more than 300 m long in Tan Duc village, Van Luong, Van Ninh is chosen by many couples to take photo shoots. Therefore, this place is also called the love bridge by tourists.

The Ngoc Trai (Pearl) wooden bridge is located in the middle of the blue sea. Photo: Vphongnhung, sammy.ngocanh. Hon Kho wooden bridge

Hon Kho wooden bridge

About 16 km from Quy Nhon city, Hon Kho isle is a famous tourist destination in Binh Dinh province. The wooden bridge here was built close to the rocky outcrops along the coast. The image of a bridge on the blue sea, near the smooth white sand makes visitors think of the resort paradise of Maldives.

Standing on the bridge, you can get the full view of the sea as well as the panoramic view of the island. The period from March to September is the most appropriate time to go to Hon Kho. During this time, the beautiful weather creates conditions for visitors to enjoy a full vacation.

Hon Kho wooden bridge. Photo: Hngmngoc, i.am.tanh, bell.nth, teresa_pham163.

Ngoc Suong wooden bridge

Khanh Hoa is a paradise of wooden bridges. You can visit Ngoc Suong Resort in Cam Lap commune, Cam Ranh city, Khanh Hoa. The beautiful, poetic scene here has attracted many tourists and film crews.

This resort impresses with the road system of rustic bridges connecting houses on the sea. In addition, a wooden bridge with a large sea background was also built to serve tourists.

You can walk on the wooden bridges along the rocky outcrops to admire the scenery and feel the cool breeze from the sea. Photo: Kattymyasnikova.



Mai Lan

Photo: Zing