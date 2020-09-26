Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/10/2020 13:06:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam

05/10/2020    11:01 GMT+7

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

The wooden bridges to the sea are simple but an attractive check-in corner of tourist attractions. Standing here, it looks like the paradise island of Maldives.

Hon Tam wooden bridge

About 7 km from Nha Trang city (Khanh Hoa), Hon Tam has an area of about 110 hectares. In addition to sunbathing on beautiful beaches, enjoying diving experiences, a tour on a glass bottom boat, and paragliding ... tourists should go to the wooden bridge to take pictures.

With a simple design, painted in brown color, the bridge is a popular backdrop when making wedding photos on the island. The scene becomes more romantic during the sunset. You can also take a walk on the bridge when night falls. At this time, the lights here will be turned on.

review du lich anh 1
review du lich anh 2

The wooden bridge is one of the most attractive check-in points in Hon Tam. Photo: Kimdee.le, Monica_g_lee, Diep Son wooden bridge

Diep Son wooden bridge

Another wooden bridge is located on Diep Son Island in Van Phong Bay, Khanh Hoa. This island is considered the most attractive tourist paradise in the summer. To get here, from Van Gia town, it takes you one hour to travel by sea.

Not only outstanding with a road amid the sea of nearly 1km long, Ngoc Trai wooden bridge is also a worthy address for visitors. The bridge of more than 300 m long in Tan Duc village, Van Luong, Van Ninh is chosen by many couples to take photo shoots. Therefore, this place is also called the love bridge by tourists.

review du lich anh 3
review du lich anh 4

The Ngoc Trai (Pearl) wooden bridge is located in the middle of the blue sea. Photo: Vphongnhung, sammy.ngocanh. Hon Kho wooden bridge

Hon Kho wooden bridge

 

About 16 km from Quy Nhon city, Hon Kho isle is a famous tourist destination in Binh Dinh province. The wooden bridge here was built close to the rocky outcrops along the coast. The image of a bridge on the blue sea, near the smooth white sand makes visitors think of the resort paradise of Maldives.

Standing on the bridge, you can get the full view of the sea as well as the panoramic view of the island. The period from March to September is the most appropriate time to go to Hon Kho. During this time, the beautiful weather creates conditions for visitors to enjoy a full vacation.

review du lich anh 5
review du lich anh 6
review du lich anh 7
review du lich anh 8

Hon Kho wooden bridge. Photo: Hngmngoc, i.am.tanh, bell.nth, teresa_pham163.

Ngoc Suong wooden bridge

Khanh Hoa is a paradise of wooden bridges. You can visit Ngoc Suong Resort in Cam Lap commune, Cam Ranh city, Khanh Hoa. The beautiful, poetic scene here has attracted many tourists and film crews.

This resort impresses with the road system of rustic bridges connecting houses on the sea. In addition, a wooden bridge with a large sea background was also built to serve tourists.

review du lich anh 9
review du lich anh 10

You can walk on the wooden bridges along the rocky outcrops to admire the scenery and feel the cool breeze from the sea. Photo: Kattymyasnikova.


Mai Lan

Photo: Zing

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

National parks ideal for weekend getaways
National parks ideal for weekend getaways
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice

Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.

National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.

Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.

Finding tranquility in the clouds
Finding tranquility in the clouds
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Have you ever wanted to visit Sa Pa or Mu Cang Chai but were worried they'd be too crowded?

Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, from October 8.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

Vietnamese food: Water fern cake
Vietnamese food: Water fern cake
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Bánh bèo is one of the most famous rice cake dishes in Hue, well loved for its soft, slightly chewy texture and its flavourful topping of shredded shrimp and pork crackling.

Exploring HCM City tunnels proposed as world heritage
Exploring HCM City tunnels proposed as world heritage
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

The American War period Vietnamese revolutionary resistance base at the Cu Chi Tunnels, located in the suburbs of present-day HCM City, has been recommended as a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.

National Geographic UK feature image of cafe apartments of HCM City
National Geographic UK feature image of cafe apartments of HCM City
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

A photo of an apartment block on Nguyen Hue street in Ho Chi Minh City at night has been featured on Facebook by the photo-sharing community of National Geographic UK, 

Banh bac reflects Giang Xa villagers’ soul and culture
Banh bac reflects Giang Xa villagers’ soul and culture
TRAVELicon  01/10/2020 

Giang Xa Village in Hanoi's Hoai duc District is famous for the delightful bánh bác (fried cake made from sticky rice, gấc fruit and green bean), a delicacy which has existed for more than a hundred years.

Unique tours attract more tourists
Unique tours attract more tourists
TRAVELicon  30/09/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been largely brought under control and tourism activities have begun to attract more tourists. 

Saigon River tour
Saigon River tour
TRAVELicon  30/09/2020 

Follow this group of tourists who enjoy a boat trip along the Saigon River

Vietnam expected to lose nearly 14 million international arrivals
Vietnam expected to lose nearly 14 million international arrivals
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

The nation is forecast to lose from 13.5 to 14 million tourists this year compared with 2019, though the Government has resumed some international flights to help sustain economic activities.

Tourists can discover nation through latest Vietnam Travel Atlas
Tourists can discover nation through latest Vietnam Travel Atlas
TRAVELicon  29/09/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has republished the Vietnam Travel Atlas in an effort to assist travelers to learn more about the nation’s tourism industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 