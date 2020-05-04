Free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu Mountain in May

The northern province of Quang Ninh has offered free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site.

The move is aimed to attract more travellers to the locality as Vietnam has basically controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors on Ha Long Bay



Under the decision signed by Quang Ninh People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Xuan Ky, all local residents and domestic visitors who come to the province through Van Don International Airport will receive free tickets to visit Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site from Monday.



From June 1, Quang Ninh will launch more programmes to attract visitors, focusing on the domestic market.



The province has planned to open a free bus route linking Van Don International Airport, Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site to serve visitors better. The province has also considered organising the Carnival Ha Long this month.



Quang Ninh’s tourist spots have been reopened since May 1 after being temporarily closed due to Covid-19. Over the past four days, visitors to the province have on the rise, but being still much lower than usual.

Laodong/Dtinews

Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.