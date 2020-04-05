Gia Lai, a lesser known gem in the Central Highlands

If you are looking for a place with lakes, waterfalls and an inactive volcano, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will meet your expectations.

The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai is one of the country’s largest provinces. VNA/VNS Photo

Gia Lai shares borders with Kon Tum Province to the north, Đak Lak Province to the south, the coastal provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định and Phú Yên to the east, and Cambodia to the west.

A motorcycle is a best way to enjoy the scenery on both sides of the road.

If visitors travel to Gia Lai from Bình Định by motorbike, you will see pine forests with the sun’s rays highlighting the kitchen smoke coming from wooden houses.

T’Nung Lake northwest of Pleiku is dubbed ‘ocean lake’ for its vast size. It is also hailed for its beauty.

Besides beautiful lakes and waterfalls, Gia Lai is also home to many ethnic festivals such as the Central Highlands Gong Festival, which takes place at the end of November to promote the region’s gong culture, which has received UNESCO heritage status. – VNS

Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.