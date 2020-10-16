Gold season in Bac Ha rice paddies

Paddies in Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai is entering rice harvesting season, making it an attractive destination for visitors.
A house facing golden rice fields in Bac Ha.
Entering the harvesting season, one can hear the sound of rice threshing machines and laughter of local people across the rice fields.
After being harvested, rice is covered with a canvas before transported to their house.
Vang Binh and his wife in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District harvesting rice in their rice paddies.
A rice field after finishing harvesting.
This is only a small part of rice need harvesting in her field.
Stilt houses nestled at the food of tea and cinnamon hills.
NDO/ Photo credit: Tuyet Loan
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.
Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers,
