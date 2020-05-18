Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam

 
 
21/05/2020    15:49 GMT+7

Based on the search data, Google has assessed the change of the travel trend in Vietnam due to the impact of Covid-19 epidemic.

The form of sea and island tourism has received the biggest attention of Vietnamese tourists.

A representative from Google Asia-Pacific, Vietnam is making efforts to recover the tourism industry after the epidemic wascontrolled in the country.

 

According to Google, the travel demand to Asia-Pacific countries has reduced 8.6% over the same period last year. However, Vietnam's relentless efforts in the fight against Covid-19 has resulted the first signs of recovery in tourism since mid-April, mainly from domestic travel demand.

Google’s reported showed that over past month, the search result related to domestic flights in Vietnam has increased 85% compared to the same period last year. The destinations that visitors have looked for most are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Hue and Quy Nhon.

The form of Sea and island tourism has received the biggest attention of domestic tourists, with searches doubling over the past six weeks.

In addition, Vietnamese people have also been interested in parks such as Ba Vi National Park in Hanoi, Phong Nha – Ke Bang and Son Doong cave in Quang Binh and Cuc Phuong in Ninh Binh.

Notably, Vietnamese tourists have paid special attention to discounts of air tickets and hotels’ services, which has showed the positive signals in the recovery of domestic tourism in the country. Nhan Dan

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Vietnamese people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles.

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang cruisers back on water
Da Nang cruisers back on water
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.

Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down. 

Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

For northerners, fermented pickles are part and parcel of daily meals, but for locals in central provinces, particularly Nghe An, nhút (pickle made from young jackfruit) is a real specialty.

New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Engineers from the Di An Train Joint Stock Company have completed a luxury bar compartment, the first of its kind in the nation, as a means of serving tourism demand between Da Nang and the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities in the northern province of Ninh Binh are hosting an annual tourism week themed Yellow in Tam Coc – Trang An between May 16 and 22 as the rice season approaches.

Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

The tourism industry prepares for welcoming visitors from countries and territories which have contained the disease.

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The tourist town of Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will launch an appealing promotional tourism programme to lure visitors as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, VOV.VN takes you to a tour of the late president’s house where he lived from 1901 to 1906.

Relic sites associated with Uncle Ho’s childhood in Hue
Relic sites associated with Uncle Ho’s childhood in Hue
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

There are dozens of relic sites imbued with Uncle Ho and his family in Thua Thien – Hue province’s Hue city, as the city is where President Ho Chi Minh spent his childhood between 1895 – 1901 and 1906-1909.

Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Hotels need to appeal more to local corporate guests and tourists to help the hospitality sector recover, market researcher Savills has said.

Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart
Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have activated plans to recover the tourism sector after the epidemic.

“Safe haven” status could revive Vietnam's tourism industry
“Safe haven” status could revive Vietnam's tourism industry
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

“Safe haven tourism” is one way for Vietnam to maximise tourism revenues while minimising risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic, according to investment fund VinaCapital.

Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30
Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Foreigners entering the country under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until June 30 free of charge.

Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The lotus is considered the flower that represents the best of the Vietnamese people, symbolising purity and strong will to overcome challenges.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Many places in Hanoi have become historic sites with President Ho Chi Minh's imprints and “red addresses” for young generations to remember him.

From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Bia Hoi (draught beer) is not merely a favorite drink of the local people but going to a Bia Hoi is also a popular activity.

Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.

