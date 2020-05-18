Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam

Based on the search data, Google has assessed the change of the travel trend in Vietnam due to the impact of Covid-19 epidemic.

The form of sea and island tourism has received the biggest attention of Vietnamese tourists.

A representative from Google Asia-Pacific, Vietnam is making efforts to recover the tourism industry after the epidemic wascontrolled in the country.

According to Google, the travel demand to Asia-Pacific countries has reduced 8.6% over the same period last year. However, Vietnam's relentless efforts in the fight against Covid-19 has resulted the first signs of recovery in tourism since mid-April, mainly from domestic travel demand.



Google’s reported showed that over past month, the search result related to domestic flights in Vietnam has increased 85% compared to the same period last year. The destinations that visitors have looked for most are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Hue and Quy Nhon.



The form of Sea and island tourism has received the biggest attention of domestic tourists, with searches doubling over the past six weeks.



In addition, Vietnamese people have also been interested in parks such as Ba Vi National Park in Hanoi, Phong Nha – Ke Bang and Son Doong cave in Quang Binh and Cuc Phuong in Ninh Binh.



Notably, Vietnamese tourists have paid special attention to discounts of air tickets and hotels’ services, which has showed the positive signals in the recovery of domestic tourism in the country. Nhan Dan