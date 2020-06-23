Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 12:05:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Google Maps and some sticky situations

 
 
24/06/2020    12:02 GMT+7

For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.

Google Maps and some sticky situations
The image of T.C, a backpacker who caught into an awkward situation when he was too trusting in Google Maps during his trip to the Central Highlands. — Photo afamily.vn

Like all technology though, Google Maps does mess up from time to time, and the consequences can be, well, messy.

A backpacker named TC was recently caught in an awkward situation when he put too much faith in Google Maps during his trip to the Central Highlands.

“I heard a lot of people telling their experiences which interested me. Then I decided to make a trip to the Central Highlands,” he posted on his Facebook.

“I tried to find the route by following Google Maps but ended up on a muddy road.”

The image he used along with the post was unforgettable, as the intrepid backpacker was caked in dirt after falling off his motorbike several times.

Netizens both mocked and sympathised with him, as while it may seem like TC did something daft, many people have been led astray by Google Maps.

A shipper named HD is another example.

 

Following navigations from Google Maps, HD eventually ended up in the middle of a field.

Because it was raining, the road he drove on was dirty. The slippery road caused him to lose control and the motorbike plunged into the field. He couldn’t pull his motorbike out to continue the journey.

Feeling helpless, he called for help on social media.

“Please help me! I've been stuck here for two hours. I was so stupid to use this road. I need two people to get my motorbike out of this area. I’ll give VND70,000 to each person. It’s about 100 metres off the main road," said his post.

Later he escaped the nightmare with the support from some kind-hearted people, maybe without mud on his face, but certainly egg.  VNS

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.  

Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers

Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers

It is normal for landscape photos taken from high above to leave a positive impression on viewers, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some amazing photos snapped across Vietnam by international photographers:

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Van Hanh Zen monastery in Da Lat city is a cultural landmark that features bold Buddhist architecture. The monastery exhibits pictures and antiquities collected by its Most Venerable Abbot Thich Vien Thanh over the past three decades.

More localities to pilot double-decker buses
More localities to pilot double-decker buses
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The south-central coast province of Binh Thuan and the southern coast province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will launch double-decker bus services following a recent decision by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

An Giang launches new tourism campaign
An Giang launches new tourism campaign
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of An Giang has launched a new tourism campaign to attract domestic visitors.

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend
Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Street carnivals have been planned to be organised in the central city of Danang every weekend until the end of this year.

Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets
Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has lavished praise on Vietnam's “gorgeous” beaches and “insanely good food”, all of which serve to make Vietnam a great post-COVID-19 destination, 

Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
VIDEOicon  22/06/2020 

In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.

Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

A roadtrip of a lifetime
A roadtrip of a lifetime
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

A year on the road, 18 countries visited and 16,000 kilometres covered. As cycle rides go, you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

A number of foreign photographers have thrilled viewers by capturing several striking images from across the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Together in tourism
Together in tourism
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

It’s the watering season for the terraced fields in the mountains of Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 