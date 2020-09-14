Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Green algae season in Tri An lake

16/10/2020    08:58 GMT+7

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

ho Tri An anh 1

In recent years, the green algae in Tri An lake has grown stronger and stronger. Algae appears in the summer, from July to early October. During this time, the lake is covered with algae. Its surface turns green and the lake is eye-catching when it is viewed from above.

ho Tri An anh 2

The lake is about 100 km from the center of Ho Chi Minh City.

ho Tri An anh 3

Viewing Tri An Lake at dawn is an experience you should try once. The green color of the algae changes along with the change of sunlight shining on the lake water.

ho Tri An anh 4

Tri An lake is an ideal place for camping and on weekends.

ho Tri An anh 5

Tri An is actually an artificial lake that is responsible for storing water to supply to Tri An hydroelectric plant.

ho Tri An anh 6

Tourists can walk on the alluvial grounds to see the scenery and the idyllic life of local people on boats along Ben Nom.

 
ho Tri An anh 7

Other peaceful destinations at Tri An Lake also include Ma Da forest and Nam Bau island, suitable for trekking and group picnics.

Photos: Zing


Linh Ha

100-year-old Buu Son Pagoda in Dong Nai

100-year-old Buu Son Pagoda in Dong Nai

The 100-year-old Buu Son Pagoda in southern Dong Nai province, built in the 18th century, rests on only one pillar.

 
 

Other News

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Islands and islets make a difference
Islands and islets make a difference
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

