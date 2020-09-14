Green algae season in Tri An lake

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.
In recent years, the green algae in Tri An lake has grown stronger and stronger. Algae appears in the summer, from July to early October. During this time, the lake is covered with algae. Its surface turns green and the lake is eye-catching when it is viewed from above.
Viewing Tri An Lake at dawn is an experience you should try once. The green color of the algae changes along with the change of sunlight shining on the lake water.
Tri An is actually an artificial lake that is responsible for storing water to supply to Tri An hydroelectric plant.
Other peaceful destinations at Tri An Lake also include Ma Da forest and Nam Bau island, suitable for trekking and group picnics.
