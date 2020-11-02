Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh

03/11/2020    12:55 GMT+7

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Campsite by Dau Tieng Reservoir – Photos: Ta Thanh Sang

Around 100 kilometers from HCMC, Tay Ninh Province with its mountains, forests and lakes is perfect for a weekend getaway. 

Dau Tieng Reservoir

Construction of Dau Tieng Reservoir was begun in 1981 and completed in 1985. The 27,000-hectare reservoir is the biggest of its kind in Vietnam as well as Southeast Asia. Crystal clear water, charming small islets and green grass cover are what makes the venue become a favorite campsite. Travelers will be immersed in nature, beautiful dawn and dust and cold breeze. They also have options of swimming and catching fishes in the reservoir to prepare for meals.

Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Tourists enjoy standup paddle boarding in Dau Tieng Reservoir.

Lo Go Xa Mat National Park

Lo Go Xa Mat National Park covers 18,765 hectares, and spans across Tan Lap, Tan Binh, Hoa Hiep and Thanh Tay communes. The park is home to semi-deciduous forests, lowland deciduous forests, evergreen forests and melaleuca forests. It is also the accommodation of rare animals like langurs, white-chested bears, Asian openbill storks, Alexandrine parrots and Sarus cranes.

To explore Lo Go Xa Mat, travelers can opt for cycling around the forest and taking a boat trip on the Vam Co Dong River. 

Wild grape garden

 

The wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain is managed by a company producing wine. The 8,000-square-meter garden has been a popular check-in site in Tay Ninh recently.

Visitors will enjoy fresh grapes and grape juice on the spot and take photos in the garden free of charge. 

Ma Thien Lanh Valley

The valley is walled by three mountains, Ba Den, Phung and Heo. Its nature remains untapped with vast forests, crystal clear lakes and streams. In addition, tourists can travel along Vang Stream in the valley to reach Ong Ho (Tiger) Cave.

Adventurous travelers may challenge themselves by conquering the 1,000-meter Ba Den Mountain. Visitors who want to admire picturesque landscapes can enjoyably take a cable car ride to the peak. SGT

Thuy An

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

 
 

Other News

.
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Phan Rang city in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is a popular spot among tourists as visitors are able to enjoy themselves amid pristine beach and an array of beautiful natural scenery.

Y Ty’s calm beauty
Y Ty’s calm beauty
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest. 

Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam is a country known for its diverse cuisines. 

Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

In October alone, the number of international tourists to Vietnam was up 7.6 percent from the previous month and down 99.1 percent from the same period last year due to the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

A new community-based tourist site on Con Ho (Ho Islet) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has opened as part of an effort to diversify tourism products in the province.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  8 giờ trước 

Dam San Music, Dancing and Singing Theatre in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai recently hosted the water source worship ceremony for Jrai ethnicity locals in Krêl Village, Krêl Commune, Duc Co District.

Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Painter Do Duc, 75, is no newcomer to Vietnam’s northwest.

Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

Seafood market in the morning
Seafood market in the morning
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Hai Hau - a coastal district in Nam Dinh Province - boasts a 32-kilometer coastline, which provides livelihood for the majority of local households.

Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

A new tour of exploring Hoa Lo Prison has been launched every weekend since October to honour female revolutionaries whose sacrifice contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution.

Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

Trekking to po mu (Fokienia) forest, admiring terraced rice fields embraced by zig zag streams, talking with friendly Co Tu ethnic people are some of the unforgettable experiences after my two-day trip to Tay Giang in Quang Nam Province.

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

