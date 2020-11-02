Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Campsite by Dau Tieng Reservoir – Photos: Ta Thanh Sang

Around 100 kilometers from HCMC, Tay Ninh Province with its mountains, forests and lakes is perfect for a weekend getaway.

Dau Tieng Reservoir

Construction of Dau Tieng Reservoir was begun in 1981 and completed in 1985. The 27,000-hectare reservoir is the biggest of its kind in Vietnam as well as Southeast Asia. Crystal clear water, charming small islets and green grass cover are what makes the venue become a favorite campsite. Travelers will be immersed in nature, beautiful dawn and dust and cold breeze. They also have options of swimming and catching fishes in the reservoir to prepare for meals.

Tourists enjoy standup paddle boarding in Dau Tieng Reservoir.

Lo Go Xa Mat National Park

Lo Go Xa Mat National Park covers 18,765 hectares, and spans across Tan Lap, Tan Binh, Hoa Hiep and Thanh Tay communes. The park is home to semi-deciduous forests, lowland deciduous forests, evergreen forests and melaleuca forests. It is also the accommodation of rare animals like langurs, white-chested bears, Asian openbill storks, Alexandrine parrots and Sarus cranes.

To explore Lo Go Xa Mat, travelers can opt for cycling around the forest and taking a boat trip on the Vam Co Dong River.

Wild grape garden

The wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain is managed by a company producing wine. The 8,000-square-meter garden has been a popular check-in site in Tay Ninh recently.

Visitors will enjoy fresh grapes and grape juice on the spot and take photos in the garden free of charge.

Ma Thien Lanh Valley

The valley is walled by three mountains, Ba Den, Phung and Heo. Its nature remains untapped with vast forests, crystal clear lakes and streams. In addition, tourists can travel along Vang Stream in the valley to reach Ong Ho (Tiger) Cave.

Adventurous travelers may challenge themselves by conquering the 1,000-meter Ba Den Mountain. Visitors who want to admire picturesque landscapes can enjoyably take a cable car ride to the peak. SGT

Thuy An

