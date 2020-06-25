Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 19:43:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers

 
 
26/06/2020    19:40 GMT+7

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 1

Ha Giang province as seen during the harvest season. (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 2

A view of the Dong Van stone plateau. (Photo: Scott Biales / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 3

A striking image featuring the Nho Que river at sunset. (Photo: Comi Valentine / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 4

Quan Ba town seen from high above (Photo: Omer Maoz / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 5

The sight of the pristine beauty of terraced fields around Ha Giang province during the early morning (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 6

Tam Giac Mach, also known as buckwheat, flowers ultimately serve to beautify Ha Giang province. (Photo: Yan Lerval / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 7

A scene from the Ma Pi Leng pass. (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

 
ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 8

The pristine beauty of the Dong Van stone plateau. (Photo: Michael Graber / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 9

A peaceful moment amid a mountainous area. (Photo: Extra Suriyachat / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 10

A small valley as it appears at dawn. (Photo: Extra Suriyachat / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 11

A daughter follows her mother to work on a terraced field. (Photo: Sirisak Baokaew / 500px.com)

ha giang province captured through lens of photographers hinh 12

A Red Dao ethnic child on the Dong Van stone plateau (Photo: Arnaud Foucard / 500px.com)

VOV

Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang

Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang

Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

Ha Giang peaks in top 20 dream destinations

Ha Giang peaks in top 20 dream destinations

A booking spurt on Hostelworld places mountainous province Ha Giang in northern Vietnam among the 20 hottest travel destinations next year.

 
 

Other News

.
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

HCM City will step up tourism links with the five south-eastern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai to enable travel firms to develop more products and expand their markets,

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

It's the fifth day of the fifth lunar month this week and Vietnamese families are preparing homemade goodies to detox in the traditional way.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists

Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

A tourism demand stimulus alliance will be set up which will cut tour and service fees by 50 percent while ensuring high quality and safety, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, chair of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Google Maps and some sticky situations
Google Maps and some sticky situations
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 