Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

Ha Giang province as seen during the harvest season. (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

A view of the Dong Van stone plateau. (Photo: Scott Biales / 500px.com)

A striking image featuring the Nho Que river at sunset. (Photo: Comi Valentine / 500px.com)

Quan Ba town seen from high above (Photo: Omer Maoz / 500px.com)

The sight of the pristine beauty of terraced fields around Ha Giang province during the early morning (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

Tam Giac Mach, also known as buckwheat, flowers ultimately serve to beautify Ha Giang province. (Photo: Yan Lerval / 500px.com)

A scene from the Ma Pi Leng pass. (Photo: Sylvain Marcelle / 500px.com)

The pristine beauty of the Dong Van stone plateau. (Photo: Michael Graber / 500px.com)

A peaceful moment amid a mountainous area. (Photo: Extra Suriyachat / 500px.com)

A small valley as it appears at dawn. (Photo: Extra Suriyachat / 500px.com)

A daughter follows her mother to work on a terraced field. (Photo: Sirisak Baokaew / 500px.com)

A Red Dao ethnic child on the Dong Van stone plateau (Photo: Arnaud Foucard / 500px.com)

