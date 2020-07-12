Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats

13/07/2020    08:02 GMT+7

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Ha Long Bay

Since May, the authorities and firms in Ha Long Bay have launched many discount programmes worth VND200bn (USD8.5m) to attract visitors such as reducing and exempting entrance fees to various tourist spots. However, these programmes didn't apply to tourists that use overnight boats.

During a meeting session with Quang Ninh People's Council on July 9 about adjusted discount and stimulus programmes for tourism, the provincial authorities have approved of the programme to halve the entrance fees to tourist spots for all visitors, including overnight visitors, from July 10 to September 30.

The move aims to better attract domestic visitors to Ha Long Bay. Some 92% of the customers that use overnight boats in Ha Long Bay are international tourists. Since the start of Covid-19, the number of international tourists fell to near zero while the number of domestic tourists hardly increased.

 

In the first six months of the year, Quang Ninh received nearly 4.2 million visitors. Of which the number of international tourists was 491,000, accounting for 17% of the same period last year.

Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

