Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

The move is part of a campaign which aims to stimulate tourism demand in the northern province of Quang Ninh and ultimately boost the number of tourists who visit the locality during the summer.



In line with the scheme, all travelers who enter the locality are set to be offered free tickets to renowned locations such as Ha Long Bay, the Yen Tu Relic Site, and Quang Ninh Museum in May. Moreover, the offer will still apply during some public holidays in June and July, including International Children's Day on June 1, Vietnamese Family Day on June 28, Vietnam Tourism Day on July 9, and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.



In addition, a discount of 50% on entrance fees will be offered to tourists who visit these sites throughout June and July.



Furthermore, the Ha Long International Passenger Port will also be offering free tickets worth VND40,000 for each tourist who travels through the port, while the offer of a 50% discount will be applied for domestic tourists as a means of stimulating tourism demand.



Elsewhere, high-quality shopping and travel services at the port will also be reopening in order to meet the increasing demands of tourists.



Situated in a prime location at the heart of Bai Chay Beach, the Ha Long International Passenger Port has been constantly improving its service quality after resuming operations following the easing of the novel coronavirus. As the gateway to Ha Long Bay, the site has become an unforgettable stop for plenty of tourists during their visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.VOV