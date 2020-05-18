Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 21:53:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts

 
 
21/05/2020    15:55 GMT+7

A number of five-star tourist ships in Ha Long Bay have attracted a lot of local customers with deep discount programmes.

  Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts

 

Ha from a tour agent said the discount programmes were offered to the market since early May. Customers have to pay VND2.15m (USD92) a person to get a double room on five-star Golden Cruise, the cost for a single room is VND3.2m. A double room on the President Cruises Ha Long from Sunday to Thursday used to cost VND7.1m but the price dropped to VND4.8m. The price during the weekends was VND6.5m.

Ha said several ships had been fully booked for May and almost all of June.

The main targeted customers of the five-star tourist ships in Ha Long Bay are foreign tourists. As the tourism industry has suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, firms are trying every way to attract local customers. Nguyen Duc Anh, CEO of Vplus Vietnam, said five-star ships like Paradise or Bhaya Cruises dropped prices by 30-40%. Such prices are suitable for domestic customers with middle or high incomes and want to enjoy luxury services. Anh is also targeting family group and business is looking good.

Nguyen Thu Hanh from Hanoi said her parents-in-law really wanted to be on Ha Long Bay cruises so she booked a two day and one night trip for the family.

"Our family has four adults and two children. It costs us over VND8m. I think it's reasonable and we have shuttle trips too," she said.

Cao Tuong Huy, vice chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee, said they had launched many stimulus programmes such as exempting entrance fees to various tourist spots from May 14 to June 1. The stimulus package is estimated to be worth around VND200bn (USD8.5m).

However, there are opinions that the package will not be effective because it does not include overnight tours and only applied for special days. Meanwhile, overnight vessels are what make most revenues. As firms are trying to find ways to maintain businesses without profits, Quang Ninh authorities should have stronger and more long-term plan.

Nguyen Tien Dat, director of AZA Travel, agreed that prices could drop even lower to attract more local customers but the packages should include overnight stays. The overnight fee is still from VND500,000 (USD21) to VND750,000 per person a night.

"If the fees are not waived entirely then it should be reduced by half to boost businesses for hundreds of ships. If the vessels are not put into use, they will not create jobs or revenues and will become rusty," Dat said.

Many tourists have switched to cruises on Lan Ha Bay in Cat Ba due to new services and cheaper prices. According to Anh, firms need to put our more promotion for high-class services and child-friendly tours.

Quang Ninh will not be able to meet the set goal to welcome 16 million tourists including 6.5 million international tourists in 2020. In the first quarter, the total number of tourists dropped by 72% in Quang Ninh and 43% in Ha Long in particular. Total revenue from tourism also dropped by 72% compared to the same period last year.

In 2019, tourism industry contributed 12.5% of the provincial GDP. Vietnamnet/Dtinews

Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists

Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

Free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu Mountain in May

Free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu Mountain in May

The northern province of Quang Ninh has offered free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site.

 
 

Other News

.
Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam
Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

Based on the search data, Google has assessed the change of the travel trend in Vietnam due to the impact of Covid-19 epidemic.

Da Nang cruisers back on water
Da Nang cruisers back on water
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.

Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down. 

Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

For northerners, fermented pickles are part and parcel of daily meals, but for locals in central provinces, particularly Nghe An, nhút (pickle made from young jackfruit) is a real specialty.

New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Engineers from the Di An Train Joint Stock Company have completed a luxury bar compartment, the first of its kind in the nation, as a means of serving tourism demand between Da Nang and the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities in the northern province of Ninh Binh are hosting an annual tourism week themed Yellow in Tam Coc – Trang An between May 16 and 22 as the rice season approaches.

Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

The tourism industry prepares for welcoming visitors from countries and territories which have contained the disease.

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The tourist town of Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will launch an appealing promotional tourism programme to lure visitors as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, VOV.VN takes you to a tour of the late president’s house where he lived from 1901 to 1906.

Relic sites associated with Uncle Ho’s childhood in Hue
Relic sites associated with Uncle Ho’s childhood in Hue
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

There are dozens of relic sites imbued with Uncle Ho and his family in Thua Thien – Hue province’s Hue city, as the city is where President Ho Chi Minh spent his childhood between 1895 – 1901 and 1906-1909.

Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Hotels need to appeal more to local corporate guests and tourists to help the hospitality sector recover, market researcher Savills has said.

Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart
Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have activated plans to recover the tourism sector after the epidemic.

“Safe haven” status could revive Vietnam's tourism industry
“Safe haven” status could revive Vietnam's tourism industry
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

“Safe haven tourism” is one way for Vietnam to maximise tourism revenues while minimising risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic, according to investment fund VinaCapital.

Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30
Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Foreigners entering the country under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until June 30 free of charge.

Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The lotus is considered the flower that represents the best of the Vietnamese people, symbolising purity and strong will to overcome challenges.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Many places in Hanoi have become historic sites with President Ho Chi Minh's imprints and “red addresses” for young generations to remember him.

From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Bia Hoi (draught beer) is not merely a favorite drink of the local people but going to a Bia Hoi is also a popular activity.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 