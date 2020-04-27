Halong Bay to reopen after seven-week shutdown

Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, a World Heritage-listed site and the country’s leading tourist destination, will reopen on May 4 after being closed for over seven weeks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Halong Bay Management Board on April 30 announced that it will launch a series of activities to welcome visitors to the bay from May 4.
The board, however, noted that to guarantee the safety of tourists and employees and to follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, all tourism staff and travelers in Halong Bay must regularly clean their hands with sanitizer, wear face masks and maintain a safe physical distance from each other.
Earlier, on March 12, Halong Bay had been shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Halong Bay attracts millions of holidaymakers each year and boasts a fleet of 500 vessels for tourists.
Pham Ha, chief executive officer of Luxury Travel Group, remarked that its tourist boats are ready to serve tourists after several days of lying idle. The firm is offering a two-day/one-night yacht tour of the bay with a discount of up to 40%.
“Many customers have ordered the tour for May,” he stated, adding that with the positive responses, the local tourism sector is expected to rebound quickly.
Apart from Halong Bay, many other tourist sites nationwide are preparing to reopen after the prolonged closure, with various promotional programs to be launched to attract visitors.SGT
Dao Loan
Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control
The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.
Preserving and promoting values of Ha Long Bay heritage
In addition to investment for preservation of Ha Long Bay heritage, Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province has applied IT into the management of tourism services, bringing convenience to visitors.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code