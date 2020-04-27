Halong Bay to reopen after seven-week shutdown

A view of Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, which is set to reopen on May 4 - PHOTO: QUY THANH

The Halong Bay Management Board on April 30 announced that it will launch a series of activities to welcome visitors to the bay from May 4.

The board, however, noted that to guarantee the safety of tourists and employees and to follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, all tourism staff and travelers in Halong Bay must regularly clean their hands with sanitizer, wear face masks and maintain a safe physical distance from each other.

Earlier, on March 12, Halong Bay had been shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Halong Bay attracts millions of holidaymakers each year and boasts a fleet of 500 vessels for tourists.

Pham Ha, chief executive officer of Luxury Travel Group, remarked that its tourist boats are ready to serve tourists after several days of lying idle. The firm is offering a two-day/one-night yacht tour of the bay with a discount of up to 40%.

“Many customers have ordered the tour for May,” he stated, adding that with the positive responses, the local tourism sector is expected to rebound quickly.

Apart from Halong Bay, many other tourist sites nationwide are preparing to reopen after the prolonged closure, with various promotional programs to be launched to attract visitors.SGT