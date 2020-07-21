Hanoi airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise

Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport will stop making flight announcements via loudspeakers in a bid to reduce noise.

A notice at the Noi Bai International Airport.

The measure will take effect from July 30 at terminals 1 and 2.

All information related to flights will be displayed on screens. There will be just some information that will still be relayed through speakers including announcements of gate changes, guides for passengers of cancelled or delayed flights, or those having problems with luggage, and emergency notices.

According to vice director of the Noi Bai International Airport, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the move to reduce noise is part of efforts to improve service quality at the airport.

"Passengers are asked to stay informed about their flight status by referring to terminal flight information display screens so as not to miss your flights," she said.

Last year, Tan Son Nhat, the biggest airport in Vietnam, was the first in the country to shut down its speakers, which are usually used to inform passengers of their flight schedules, delayed flights, and last calls for passengers. Laodong/Dtinews

