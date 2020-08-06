Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations

Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The Huc Bridge on Hoan Kiem Lake, a renowned destination in Hanoi

According to the famous American travel website, the charming Vietnamese capital has aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside.

Lakes, parks, shady boulevards and more than 600 temples and pagodas add to the appeal of this city, which is easily explored by taxi, it noted.

Apart from Hanoi, Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam has also entered this list, with the 17th position.

Three other Vietnamese destinations have also won the Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Phu Quoc Island of southern Kien Giang province stands at the 7th place in the list of the top 25 emerging destinations.

Meanwhile, central Da Nang city and Ho Chi Minh City respectively ranks 7th and 12th among the 25 trending destinations.

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travellers share from across the globe regarding hotels, destinations, restaurants, airlines and experiences./.VNA