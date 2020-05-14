Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint

K9 – Da Chong relic site in Ba Vi mountain on the outskirts of Hanoi – a government shelter during the anti-American war of President Ho Chi Minh and other leaders of the Communist Party and the State. K9 is located about 70km to the West of Hanoi downtown in the Ba Vi mountain range. It has become a place for pilgrimage of Vietnamese people. Uncle Ho’s memorial house in Van Phuc village is where President Ho Chi Minh wrote the “The Call for National Resistance”, mobilizing the entire nation for the resistance war against France, while taking refuge here before moving on to the anti-French resistance base in the mountain.