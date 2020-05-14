Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint

Many places in Hanoi have become historic sites with President Ho Chi Minh's imprints and “red addresses” for young generations to remember him.
|Not the sumptuous Presidential Palace but its servant quarters used be the living and working places of Ho Chi Minh in the last 15 years of his life (1954 - 1969). The wooden stilt house by the fish pond is proof of his simple life style.
|In a room on the second floor, President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence which was read at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
K9 – Da Chong relic site in Ba Vi mountain on the outskirts of Hanoi – a government shelter during the anti-American war of President Ho Chi Minh and other leaders of the Communist Party and the State.
In late 1946, in the days of urgent preparation for the resistance war against the French colonialists, President Ho Chi Minh took refuge at the house of Nguyen Van Duong in the village, from December 3 to 19, 1946.
|Uncle Ho’s memorial room of Nguyen Van Cao in Dai Yen commune, Chuong My district. Nguyen Van Cao, an 83-year-old farmer, spent 10 years on collecting more than 300 photos of Uncle Ho’s revolutionary life and career.
Lai Tan - Duy Khanh (Hanoitimes)
