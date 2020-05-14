Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi's "red addresses" with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint

 
 
19/05/2020

Many places in Hanoi have become historic sites with President Ho Chi Minh's imprints and “red addresses” for young generations to remember him.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Not the sumptuous Presidential Palace but its servant quarters used be the living and working places of Ho Chi Minh in the last 15 years of his life (1954 - 1969). The wooden stilt house by the fish pond is proof of his simple life style.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
The house at No. 48 Hang Ngang street is where Uncle Ho wrote the Declaration of Independence in 1945. He lived and worked in the days prior to the proclamation of national independence, from August 25 to early September 1945.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
In a room on the second floor, President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence which was read at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
No. 48 Hang Ngang House was recognized by the Ministry of Culture and Information as a historical and cultural site.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint

K9 – Da Chong relic site in Ba Vi mountain on the outskirts of Hanoi – a government shelter during the anti-American war of President Ho Chi Minh and other leaders of the Communist Party and the State.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
K9 is located about 70km to the West of Hanoi downtown in the Ba Vi mountain range. It has become a place for pilgrimage of Vietnamese people.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Uncle Ho’s memorial house in Van Phuc village is where President Ho Chi Minh wrote the “The Call for National Resistance”, mobilizing the entire nation for the resistance war against France, while taking refuge here before moving on to the anti-French resistance base in the mountain.
 
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint

In late 1946, in the days of urgent preparation for the resistance war against the French colonialists, President Ho Chi Minh took refuge at the house of Nguyen Van Duong in the village, from December 3 to 19, 1946.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
The house of Nguyen Thi An's family in Phu Thuong ward, Tay Ho district which housed President Ho Chi Minh when he returned to Hanoi on August 23, 1945 from a revolutionary base in the Northwest, before reading the Declaration of Independence.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
On August 23, 2019, Phu Thuong ward’s authorities held a ceremony to welcome the city-level recognition of the house as a historical relic.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Uncle Ho’s memorial room of Nguyen Van Cao in Dai Yen commune, Chuong My district. Nguyen Van Cao, an 83-year-old farmer, spent 10 years on collecting more than 300 photos of Uncle Ho’s revolutionary life and career.
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Cao is also the author of the 1,456-sentence poem about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career.

Lai Tan - Duy Khanh (Hanoitimes)

 
 

.
