Hanoi seen from double-decker bus

04/11/2020    20:23 GMT+7

Trying out a double-decker bus tour around Hanoi would definitely offer people, even Hanoians, a different look on Vietnam’s capital.

Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The roofless 80-seat double-decker buses have 13 stops going through over 30 famous attractions, allowing travelers to explore and experience the city in their own way (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
From the stops, passengers can walk to 30 renowned cultural and historical landscapes, including Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, West Lake – Tran Quoc pagoda, the Temple of Literature, Hanoi Old Quarter (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The buses are equipped with an automatic multi-lingual narration system in Vietnamese, English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Tourists now can experience double-decker bus tour around Hanoi at an attractive price of 130,000 VND per adult, 95,000 per child aging from 6 to 11. Kids under 6 are given free rides. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The promotion campaign is scheduled to last until December 31, 2020 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Tickets are issued in electronic form. A ticket is valid for four hours, during which they can hop on and off any double decker buses (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The buses run from 9:15 to 17:15 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They departs in every 30 minutes (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
From the stops, passengers can walk to 30 renowned cultural and historical landscapes, including Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, West Lake – Tran Quoc pagoda, the Temple of Literature, Hanoi Old Quarter (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Greeneries in Hanoi seen from a double-decker bus (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Trang Thi Street in Hanoi seen from a double-decker bus (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The roofless 80-seat double-decker buses have 13 stops going through over 30 famous attractions, allowing travelers to explore and experience the city in their own way (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Autumn is the best time to experience double-decker bus trips as the weather is pleasant (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Hanoi Flag Tower seen from a double decker bus (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Statue of Vladimir Lenin on Dien Bien Phu Street (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Hoang Dieu Street, one of the most poetic streets in Hanoi (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Tourists now can experience double-decker bus tour around Hanoi at an attractive price of 130,000 VND per adult, 95,000 per child aging from 6 to 11. Kids under 6 are given free rides. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Thanh Nien Street looks tranquil when being seen from above (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
 
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Tourists on double-decker bus trips can see dazzling flower vendors on Thuy Khue Street (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Young fellows chilling at weekend with Hanoi’s signature West Lake ice-creams (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
From the stops, passengers can walk to 30 renowned cultural and historical landscapes, including Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, West Lake – Tran Quoc Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, Hanoi Old Quarter (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Colorful street vendors seen from above (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Hanoi Ceramic Road seen from above (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi seen from double-decker bus (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The double-decker bus takes tourists through the Presidential Palace, one of Hanoi’s must-visit landmarks (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The roofless 80-seat double-decker buses have 13 stops going through over 30 famous attractions, allowing travelers to explore and experience the city in their own way (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
From the stops, passengers can walk to 30 renowned cultural and historical landscapes, including Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, West Lake – Tran Quoc Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, Hanoi Old Quarter (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Temple of Literature seen from a double-decker bus (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
The buses are equipped with an automatic multi-lingual narration system in Vietnamese, English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
St. Joseph's Cathedral in downtown Hanoi (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Supreme People’s Court on Ly Thuong Kiet Street (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

VNP

