Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish

Marinate the fish that has been prepared with finely chopped lesser galangal tubers, lemongrass and shallot juice and pork fat which has been used to stir-fry turmeric Let the fish sit in two hours (Photo: Dau Dau/Vietnam+)

Grilled the fish at 180 Celcius degrees in 10 minutes (grilling with charcoals gives slightly better taste than with an oven) (Photo: Dau Dau/Vietnam+)