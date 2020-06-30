Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 16:31:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion

03/07/2020    16:29 GMT+7

Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

Hanoi has launched multiple discounts on train tickets to stimulate domestic tourism. 

Accordingly, the Hanoi Tourism Department in collaboration with the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) and UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club have launched a ceremony directed at local tourism stimulus on regional rail routes.

 

Due to COVID-19, in the first five months of 2020, Haraco’s railway transport volume only reached 32% compared to the same period last year. To overcome difficulties and restore domestic travel nationwide, Haraco has cooperated with the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club and travel agencies to build train tours to tourist sites in Quang Binh, Hue, Da Nang, Vinh and Lao Cai, as well as other tourist destinations connected by railway.

To stimulate tourism, Haraco is also offering discounts up to 25% for collective ticket buyers, in addition to upgrading its wagons and services while organising trains with separate itineraries at the special request of travellers.

Starting from July 8, Haraco will resume daily trains from Hanoi to Dong Hoi – the capital city of Quang Binh Province, and Lao Cai Province, instead of running only at weekends during the months most affected by COVID-19. In addition, from July 5, the company will run a pair of weekly passenger trains coded SE35/SE36 on the Hanoi - Vinh route each Sunday.

The tourism stimulus is the latest move in a series aimed at revitalising the tourism industry of the capital city. Hanoi’s tourism has showed positive signs of recovery as it welcomed 258,000 domestic visitors in May, with the number of international arrivals reaching about 12,000, most of whom being officials on duty or foreigners coming to Hanoi as they are unable to return home because of COVID-19.

Local tour operators have launched various stimulus packages for the domestic market, such as Hanoi Redtour offering discounts from 30 to 35% on sea tours, while Vietravel Hanoi and AZA Travel are also offering new products with a maximum discount of up to 50%. Local hotels such as Muong Thanh Grand Hanoi and Movenpick Hanoi are also offering attractive promotions.

The city aims to continue exploiting its advantages on cultural tourism and handicraft village tourism, while encouraging travel agencies to develop new tourist products and upgrade the old ones. The city also plans to host a range of cultural festivals from now until the end of the year to attract more tourists.

Da Nang tourists offered attractive train fares

The same move is also being applied by the Saigon Railway Transport JSC for tourists from the central city of Da Nang, as the company is cooperating with the Da Nang Tourism Association in implementing a domestic tourism stimulate programme, offering reduced price rail tickets to encourage local tourists to travel by train.

Accordingly, the discounted train tickets are being offered to tourist groups buying tours operated by travel companies that registered to participate in the tourism stimulus programme with the Da Nang Tourism Association.

The trains joining the programme are the Thong Nhat (reunification) north-south passenger trains and the rail routes managed by the Saigon Railway Transport JSC, with discounts on tickets of up to 35%.  Nhan Dan

 
 

Other News

.
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

Reopening of int’l flights considered
Reopening of int’l flights considered
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

VN considers reopening of international flight routes
VN considers reopening of international flight routes
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

Nation boasts three unique pink churches
Nation boasts three unique pink churches
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

HCM City seeks to start tourism revival at home
HCM City seeks to start tourism revival at home
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

HCM City will organise a series of tourism, cultural and sports events this year as part of efforts to revive its tourism sector, which has been badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan released by its People’s Committee.

Vietnamese tour operators prepare to welcome inbound tourists
Vietnamese tour operators prepare to welcome inbound tourists
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tour operators, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are waiting for the resumption of international air services.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 