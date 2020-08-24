Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites

Hanoi plans to provide free Wi-Fi at all tourist sites in four districts and one town in the city.

Workers check the internet service at Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

In a document sent to relevant authorities, the municipal Department of Information and Communication asked the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunication (VNPT) to install free public Wi-Fi system at tourist spots in the urban districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh and Tay Ho, the outlying district of Ha Dong, and Son Tay town.

The department has asked the Department of Tourism, the Department of Culture and Sports and local People's Committees to work with VNPT to ensure the progress of installing free public wireless internet systems.

Previously, in 2017, the city started offering free Wi-Fi access around the popular destinations such as Hoan Kiem Lake, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long historical site, Huong (Perfume) Pagoda and Bat Trang Ceramic Craft Village./.VNA