Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening

 
 
18/05/2020    10:53 GMT+7

Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone returned to the bustle this weekend after more than three months of the closure to prevent Covid-19.

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
At 19:00 on May 15, Hang Bai ward’s police in Hoan Kiem district placed the fence at the intersection of Hang Bai - Hai Ba Trung, closing the streets to vehicles.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Then the usual bustle around Ho Guom Lake pedestrian area returned. The area is the outdoor stage for street art performances and cultural activities, a destination for many Hanoians every weekend.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
This was the first night the Hoan Kiem Lake weekend pedestrian zone reopened after more than three months of suspension. The reopening took place after 30 days have passed without cases of community infection in Hanoi. Imported infections would be immediately put under quarantine after arrival.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
To ensure the safety against the Covid-19 infection in public places, pedestrians are required to wear masks. Some maskless people are given face masks for free.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
A boy is driving an electric toy car on the walking street. With the rental price of VND50,000 (US$2.1) per 20 minutes, household businesses near the Hoan Kiem Lake area would earn millions of Vietnamese dong over the weekends. Photo: VnExpress
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
The Hang Dao - Hang Giay - Dong Xuan night market resumed trade and other six streets in the Old Quarter were also pedestrianized again on May 15. Photo: VnExpress
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Earlier this year, the local government decided to suspend the weekend pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake and public activities in the area from February 3 due to the threat of Covid-19 and to avoid mass gatherings.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
The walking space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi has become a brand-name, a cultural venue, and a highlight of the capital city. Photo: VnExpress
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
The walking street has become a magnet, a cultural attraction for both domestic and foreign visitors with some 3,000-5,000 arrivals during daytime, and 15,000-20,000 at nights. contributing to creating a new lifestyle for Hanoians, and promoting the capital city’s image - the City for Peace. Photo: VnExpress
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
The streets are open from Friday night to Sunday night, from 7:00pm to 12:00pm in summer and from 6:00pm to 12:00pm in winter. Photo: VnExpress



 
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Free wireless internet connection is provided in the area. Visitors are mostly young people and those living near Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo: VnExpress
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening

From May 14, many historical - cultural relics in Hanoi (Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam, Ngoc Son Temple, Hoa Lo Prison, etc.) also resumed welcoming visitors. The lockdown on the last outbreak of the capital in Dong Cuu village, Dung Tien commune, Thuong Tin district was lifted on May 13 night.



Hanoitimes/Zing/VNE

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

 
 

