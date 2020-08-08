Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 10:50:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass

09/08/2020    09:37 GMT+7

Ha Giang, the northernmost province in the country, hosts various historical areas like Lung Cu Flag Pole and Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO Global Geopark.

To reach the sites, people have to travel on National Road No 4C, or Happiness Road, which has been dubbed a legendary road with famed proper names including Quan Ba Heaven Gate, Fairy Mountain (Twin Mountain), Pac Xum Slope, Tham Ma Pass and Ma Pi Leng Pass.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
An areal view of Happiness Road. VNS Photo Truong Vi

The latter pass is one of four most beautiful passes in the north together with O Quy Ho Pass linking Lao Cai and Lai Chau Province, Pha Din Pass in Son La Province and Khau Pha Pass in Yen Bai Province.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
The Nho Que River runs at the foot of the mountain. Happiness Road runs on Ma Pi Leng Pass up to the peak. VNA/VNS Photo Nhat Anh

The pass is located on National Road 4C in Pai Lung and Pa Vi communes, Meo Vac District of Ha Giang. Ma Pi Leng in Mong language means a horse’s nose with the figurative meaning that the peak is quite dangerous, where even mountain horses may slip and die when climbing.  

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
High steep cliffs when there was no road. VNA/VNS File Photo

Happiness Road links Ha Giang City with Dong Van Town and Meo Vac Town.

Ma Pi Leng Pass is a dangerous pass, some 20km long at heights of 1,200 – 1,400m above sea level.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
Thousands of young volunteers worked to build Happiness Road. VNA/VNS File Photo
 

The mountain was created by the sediment of karst stone and silica limestone containing fossils from some 400 million years ago. The site also features cracks from geographical changes creating dangerous landscapes of steep cliffs and the Nho Que River running in the middle of Ma Pi Leng Pass and Xin Cai Pass, which hosts the boundary milestone and Sam Pun Border Gate with China.

French people came to examine the site in 1900 and hoped to build roads there, but could not do anything except provide food and ammunition to guard troops on local mountains using small lanes.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
The road has changed locals' lives. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Tam

Before the Happiness Road was built, the more than 80,000 residents in the area traversed the Ma Pi Leng Pass by hanging on ropes to climb over high cliffs.

Construction of Happiness Road began on September 10, 1959, linking Ha Giang, Dong Van and Meo Vac.

After six years of construction, more than 1,300 young volunteers, mostly working by hand, completed the road on June 15, 1965.

The road has helped improve the lives of locals and has become a tourist magnet. VNS

Hairpin bends on the happiness road

Hairpin bends on the happiness road

The Happiness Road, stretching nearly 200 kilometers, connects the northern mountainous city of Ha Giang with the other four districts in Ha Giang Province, including Dong Van, Quan Ba, Yen Minh and Meo Vac.

Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark

Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark

Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark is located in the northeastern province of Ha Giang. Its landscape is spectacular and unique with high mountains and deep canyons.  

 
 

Other News

.
Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

A tourist booklet featuring famous tourist destinations of island districts across Vietnam will be released next week.

Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City
Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Banh Mi Chao (bread with combo pan) and Bit Tet (Vietnamese style beef steak) served in frying pans are popular and easy to find in HCM City.

COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted
COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

Situated in the northern province of Lao Cai, the usually-bustling tourist resort town of Sa Pa has fallen quiet in recent days as tourists stay away amid fears surrounding the spread of the fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above
Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Located in Phu Quoc district, Kien Giang province, Phu Quoc island is the largest tourist island in Vietnam. Dubbed as a pearl of the country’s southwest sea, Phu Quoc is popular amongst both domestic and international visitors.

Unique buffalo market in northern mountainous commune
Unique buffalo market in northern mountainous commune
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Every Saturday morning, Si Ma Cai District in the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai bustles with a large-scale buffalo market on the National Highway 153 in Can Cau Commune.

Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Tourism development in the post-COVID-19 era
Tourism development in the post-COVID-19 era
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Tran Trong Kien, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, talks on the tourism sector’s plan to attract more tourists to the country post-COVID-19.

Beautiful sheep farm in central Vietnam
Beautiful sheep farm in central Vietnam
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

An Hoa Sheep Farm in Ninh Hai District in the central province of Ninh Thuan not only boasts flocks of lovely sheep but also is endowed with green meadows and majestic mountains.

A Da Lat in the central region
A Da Lat in the central region
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Tay Giang District in Quang Nam Province is dubbed a version of Dalat City in the central region due to its all-year-round cool climate

Phu Quoc makes global list of leading new attractive destinations
Phu Quoc makes global list of leading new attractive destinations
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Phu Quoc island, located in the southern province of Kien Giang, has been named among the world’s Top 7 new attractive destinations for the year by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform.

Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

VN tourism firms in new battle for survival
VN tourism firms in new battle for survival
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the community has dealt a near fatal blow on firms that have been hit hard after six months of fighting against COVID-19.

HCM City travel agents suffer as thousands of tours cancelled
HCM City travel agents suffer as thousands of tours cancelled
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

HCM City firms reported that over 35,000 tours have been cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak.

VN tourism revenue sinks as pandemic hammers demand
VN tourism revenue sinks as pandemic hammers demand
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Tourism companies witnessed revenues dwindling in the second quarter due to border closures and international flight bans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A young and enquiring mind takes to travel
A young and enquiring mind takes to travel
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Were it not for the pandemic, my daughter Wolf and I would have spent the summer travelling to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Chongqing. But with borders closed, we came up with Plan B: visiting five national parks

Trang Bang rice noodle soup
Trang Bang rice noodle soup
TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

This kind of rice noodle soup which combines the softness and fragrance of Trang Bang rice and the sweetness of the broth from pork bones is sure to win the heart of food lovers.

Sapa – Town in clouds of Vietnam
Sapa – Town in clouds of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Sapa, well famous in the eyes of international visitors as the “town in clouds”, is even more alluring with its magnificent nature,

HCM City to create tourism products jointly with north-west
HCM City to create tourism products jointly with north-west
TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Tourism co-operation between HCM City and eight provinces in the country’s north-west will help create more tourism products and revive the industry post-pandemic, an online meeting between the localities on tourism development heard.

Crab soup with black eggs: a creamy afternoon snack
Crab soup with black eggs: a creamy afternoon snack
TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Crab soup with black eggs is one of the most popular street foods in HCM City despite the somewhat unappealing colour of one of its ingredients.

Fast &amp; Furious fare by the harbour
Fast & Furious fare by the harbour
TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Popular spots around Vietnam are becoming more and more crowded as summer reaches its peak and people are keen to get away if they can.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 