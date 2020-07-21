Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/07/2020 10:54:05 (GMT +7)
HCM City launches medical tourism website

21/07/2020    10:51 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Tourism in coordination with the Department of Health has launched a new website on medical tourism, the first of its kind in the country.

HCM City launches medical tourism website
Medical services for tourists are displayed at the 16th HCM City Travel Fair

The portal, www.dulichytetphcm.com, offers information about the city’s medical tourism network and medical services for tourists.

Vietnam has emerged as a medical tourism destination in recent years with an annual turnover of 2 billion USD, according to the department.

 

In 2018 around 300,000 foreign patients visited hospitals in the country for medical checks and treatment, with 57,000 getting admitted.

The most common choices were dental care, cosmetic surgery, cardiological intervention, and fertility treatment.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Deputy Director of the department, said medical tourism is now one of the most significant tourism trends globally and would help diversify the city’s products./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers
Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let’s discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

Leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide
Leading nightlife pedestrian streets nationwide
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Bui Vien and Nguyen Hue streets located in HCM City and pedestrian streets around Ho Guom in Hanoi are popular suggestion for tourists to enjoy the country’s nightlife and take part in a full range of entertainment activities.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Russian tourists emerge as topmost spenders in Vietnam
Russian tourists emerge as topmost spenders in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

Russian tourists were the top spenders in Vietnam last year, with the average Russian spending over US$1,830 on his/her trip, according to the 2019 Vietnam Tourism Report published recently by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Mu Cang Chai appears picturesque through lens of foreign photographers
Mu Cang Chai appears picturesque through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  20/07/2020 

The terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai Province serve as great inspiration for local photographers whilst also winning the hearts of many foreigners, so let’s take a closer look at photos taken by travelers to the region.

Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum
Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum
TRAVELicon  19/07/2020 

The Sa Vi Border Information Centre in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, received the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban Tourism Product Award at a ceremony on July 18.

Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products
Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is highly recommended by many travel guides. Here Cham ethnic people produce exotic pottery items.

Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports
Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Carriers have adjusted their flight frequency to reduce congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports that have both closed off a runway for major repairs.

Ta Phin monastery another magical beauty of Sa Pa
Ta Phin monastery another magical beauty of Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Travelling to Sa Pa Town in Lao Cai Province is always a journey of interesting experiences and Ta Phin monastery is becoming a popular spot near the town.

Travelers to enjoy huge discounts for Hoi An visit
Travelers to enjoy huge discounts for Hoi An visit
TRAVELicon  18/07/2020 

Holidaymakers looking to travel to Hoi An will be able to receive a special promotion of 50% at several tourist sites from August 1 to October 31.

Thai Vi Temple – peaceful place in Ninh Binh province
Thai Vi Temple – peaceful place in Ninh Binh province
TRAVELicon  17/07/2020 

Thai Vi temple is located in a big valley of Van Lam hamlet, Ninh Hai Commune. The Van Lam villagers had built Thai Vi temple to remember the Kings of Tran Dynasty for the establishment of Vu Lam Royal step-over in 1258 after the kings passed away.

Exploring the leading summer spots of Quy Nhon
Exploring the leading summer spots of Quy Nhon
TRAVELicon  17/07/2020 

Located in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, Quy Nhon city is home to a variety of tourist attractions that prove to be popular among visitors during the summer months.

Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links
Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links
TRAVELicon  17/07/2020 

Under the direction of the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies are actively working with foreign counterparts on the restoration of air transport links between Vietnam and a number of countries and territories, 

Development won't hurt Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, says former official
Development won't hurt Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, says former official
TRAVELicon  17/07/2020 

PhD Le Duc Tuan, former Secretary of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, talks about the potential development of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve into a tourism hub.

Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark
Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark
TRAVELicon  17/07/2020 

UNESCO has designated Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark as one of its Global Geoparks. Dak Nong is the third park in Vietnam to have been awarded this honor so far after Dong Van Krast Plateau and Non Nuoc Cao Bang in northern Vietnam.

Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty
Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

Located 30km from Sa Ky fishing port in Quang Ngai province, Ly Son island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years thanks to its pristine beaches.

Vietnam's tourism requires co-operation from all stakeholders to recover
Vietnam's tourism requires co-operation from all stakeholders to recover
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

Localities and all links in the tourism value chain need to join hands to boost domestic tourism, which is now a priority for the struggling industry’s recovery post-pandemic, tourism experts have said.

VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August
VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.

Ầu Ơ Kitchen - A journey to the countryside
Ầu Ơ Kitchen - A journey to the countryside
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

We had a special dinner date at Ầu Ơ Kitchen, at the suggestion of a friend because it’s in downtown Hanoi. We trusted her taste, not just in a culinary sense but also her choice of setting, and above all the first-class service.

VN tourism industry warned of labor shortage after COVID-19
VN tourism industry warned of labor shortage after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/07/2020 

The massive departure of workers in the industry in the last five months has caused problems for business executives, who will have to find qualified workers in the post-pandemic period.

More News
. Latest news

