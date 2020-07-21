HCM City launches medical tourism website

The HCM City Department of Tourism in coordination with the Department of Health has launched a new website on medical tourism, the first of its kind in the country.

Medical services for tourists are displayed at the 16th HCM City Travel Fair

The portal, www.dulichytetphcm.com, offers information about the city’s medical tourism network and medical services for tourists.

Vietnam has emerged as a medical tourism destination in recent years with an annual turnover of 2 billion USD, according to the department.

In 2018 around 300,000 foreign patients visited hospitals in the country for medical checks and treatment, with 57,000 getting admitted.

The most common choices were dental care, cosmetic surgery, cardiological intervention, and fertility treatment.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Deputy Director of the department, said medical tourism is now one of the most significant tourism trends globally and would help diversify the city’s products./. VNA