HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand

Travel firms and tour operators in HCM City are offering a range of domestic tours with attractive discounts to revive demand after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Tourists pick strawberry at a farm in the central highland city of Da Lat. VNS Photo Doan Tung

Saigontourist Travel, one of the country’s top travel firms, is offering tours, car rentals and hotel booking services for family and other groups of less than 10 people.

Tours from HCM City to popular tourist destinations such as Da Lat, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, and Can Tho are offered at discounts and start at VND2 million (US$85) per person.

A two-day tour to Ho Tram Resort in Ba Ria-Vung Tau costs VND3.6 million ($154) per person but only VND2.6 million ($111) for groups of four or more.

A company spokesperson said since the beginning of this month there have been inquiries from companies and state agencies about group tours in June and July.

Nguyen Minh Man, head of TST Tourist’s marketing and communications department, said many customers are looking for domestic trips.

Tourists on a beach in Nha Trang City on May 4. VNA/VNS Photo Tien Minh

The company is now developing tour products for the upcoming summer holidays with a focus on typical tourism types such as eco-tourism and community tourism.

Travel firms are now focusing on developing tour products and complying with infection prevention measures based on guidelines from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to ensure the safety of travellers.

Many five-star resorts and hotels are offering discounts of 20-50 per cent for stays of two to four days.

La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa is offering rooms at VND750,000 ($32) per person per day.

Resort Salinda Phu Quoc offers a 50 per cent discount on rooms while Golden Bay Da Nang offers its Deluxe rooms one day free for one day’s stay at VND2.5 million ($107).

Tran The Dung of the HCM City Tourism Association said travel firms should co-operate with tourism service providers to offer tour packages at reasonable prices.

They should explore the discounts offered by airlines that are joining the national tourism stimulus programme to get good prices for their tour packages, he added.

Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, deputy director of the HCM City's Department of Tourism, said tourism firms need to enhance their customers’ experience and offer attractive discounts to induce people to travel again. VNS

Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.