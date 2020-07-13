Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/07/2020 12:15:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City launches river tours

13/07/2020    11:04 GMT+7

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

HCM City launches river tours

A speedboat of Greenlines DP - PHOTO: ANH QUAN

Greenlines DP Technology Co., Ltd formally held the opening ceremony of Bach Dang – Binh Duong – Cu Chi Tunnels speedboat service at 9a.m. on July 10, attracting the attention of relevant departments.

At the ceremony, Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Transport, noted that HCMC has a great advantage for developing waterway services with a stable system of passages and beautiful landscapes along the river banks.

According to An, the speedboat route from HCMC to Thu Dau Mot in Binh Duong and Cu Chi historic site takes in many historical destinations of the two localities.

The HCMC Department of Transport in coordination with the HCMC Department of Travel has put a lot of efforts into developing waterway transport and water tourism on the Saigon River. Many high-speed routes have been put into operation, including the river bus No.1 (Bach Dang – Linh Dong) for travel activities, reducing pressure on overloaded roads.

“We will continue to study many waterway transport routes to attract passengers and tourists so as to promote the waterway industry in HCMC for stronger economic development and reducing traffic congestion in the city in the future,” An said.

 

Tran Song Hai, director of Greenlines DP Technology Co., Ltd, which operates the speedboat, said that the new service offers four trips per day, departing from Bach Dang Wharf at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and from Cu Chi at 2.00 p.m. and 3.00 p.m. The fare is VND220,000 for the section from Bach Dang Wharf to Ben Dinh, VND120,000 for Bach Dang-Binh Duong, and VND150,000 for Binh Duong-Cu Chi leg.

The service over 78 kilometers will take passengers to places such as Bach Dang Wharf (District 1), Hoa Binh Wharf (Binh Thanh District), Tiamo Wharf (Thu Dau Mot City), Ben Dinh and Ben Duoc (Cu Chi District) and vice versa. It will take about 120 minutes for a single full trip.

On the opening day on July 10, dozens of passengers were excited to board the speedboat to experience the route and services onboard. A passenger named Minh Phuong said that the attractions along the route are very interesting, reminding passengers of the proud histories of the nation. Moreover, the express boats are equipped with full amenities including wifi. There is always a hostess to provide free water and snack onboard. 

HCMC to open river bus route No.2 and ferry service

Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Transport, said that his agency was working with relevant units and enterprises to speed up the procedures and preparations to deploy the river bus route No.2 (Bach Dang – Lo Gom).

In addition, it is expected that the first sea ferry route from HCMC to Ba Ria- Vung Tau will also start operation in September 2020.

An remarked that as Binh Loi Bridge has been dismantled, the freight routes from HCMC to Southeast provinces, from the Mekong Delta to HCMC and on to the Southeast provinces will be facilitated with favorable conditions. SGT

Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors

Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism

HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

 
 

Other News

.
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

Many tour boats in Ha Long Bay may have to close and go bankrupt, said Chairman of Quang Ninh People Committee Nguyen Van Thang at a meeting session with the provincial people's council.

Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.

UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 