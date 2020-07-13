HCM City launches river tours

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

A speedboat of Greenlines DP - PHOTO: ANH QUAN

Greenlines DP Technology Co., Ltd formally held the opening ceremony of Bach Dang – Binh Duong – Cu Chi Tunnels speedboat service at 9a.m. on July 10, attracting the attention of relevant departments.

At the ceremony, Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Transport, noted that HCMC has a great advantage for developing waterway services with a stable system of passages and beautiful landscapes along the river banks.

According to An, the speedboat route from HCMC to Thu Dau Mot in Binh Duong and Cu Chi historic site takes in many historical destinations of the two localities.

The HCMC Department of Transport in coordination with the HCMC Department of Travel has put a lot of efforts into developing waterway transport and water tourism on the Saigon River. Many high-speed routes have been put into operation, including the river bus No.1 (Bach Dang – Linh Dong) for travel activities, reducing pressure on overloaded roads.

“We will continue to study many waterway transport routes to attract passengers and tourists so as to promote the waterway industry in HCMC for stronger economic development and reducing traffic congestion in the city in the future,” An said.

Tran Song Hai, director of Greenlines DP Technology Co., Ltd, which operates the speedboat, said that the new service offers four trips per day, departing from Bach Dang Wharf at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and from Cu Chi at 2.00 p.m. and 3.00 p.m. The fare is VND220,000 for the section from Bach Dang Wharf to Ben Dinh, VND120,000 for Bach Dang-Binh Duong, and VND150,000 for Binh Duong-Cu Chi leg.

The service over 78 kilometers will take passengers to places such as Bach Dang Wharf (District 1), Hoa Binh Wharf (Binh Thanh District), Tiamo Wharf (Thu Dau Mot City), Ben Dinh and Ben Duoc (Cu Chi District) and vice versa. It will take about 120 minutes for a single full trip.

On the opening day on July 10, dozens of passengers were excited to board the speedboat to experience the route and services onboard. A passenger named Minh Phuong said that the attractions along the route are very interesting, reminding passengers of the proud histories of the nation. Moreover, the express boats are equipped with full amenities including wifi. There is always a hostess to provide free water and snack onboard.

HCMC to open river bus route No.2 and ferry service Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Transport, said that his agency was working with relevant units and enterprises to speed up the procedures and preparations to deploy the river bus route No.2 (Bach Dang – Lo Gom). In addition, it is expected that the first sea ferry route from HCMC to Ba Ria- Vung Tau will also start operation in September 2020. An remarked that as Binh Loi Bridge has been dismantled, the freight routes from HCMC to Southeast provinces, from the Mekong Delta to HCMC and on to the Southeast provinces will be facilitated with favorable conditions. SGT

