Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As one of Hanoi’s leading cultural locations, the Temple of Literature has been left deserted due to the COVID-19 epidemic evolving in an increasingly complicated manner.

Whilst the temple remains open for visitors, only a few choose to come and enjoy the historic landmark.

A similar situation can be seen occurring at Tran Quoc pagoda.

A view of the front of Quan Thanh temple with no visitors in sight.

The entrance to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is largely empty.

A hand sanitizer dispenser is placed at the entrance of the site for guests to use.

Very few visitors can be seen at Hoa Lo Prison.

A man undergoes a body temperature check ahead of entering the historic site.

Various parts of the pavement around Hoan Kiem lake have received an upgrade and repairs during the epidemic.

At the heart of the capital, the usually-bustling Ngoc Son temple is quiet for most of the day.

VOV