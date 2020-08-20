Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears

21/08/2020    17:09 GMT+7

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 1

As one of Hanoi’s leading cultural locations, the Temple of Literature has been left deserted due to the COVID-19 epidemic evolving in an increasingly complicated manner.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 2

Whilst the temple remains open for visitors, only a few choose to come and enjoy the historic landmark.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 3

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 4

A similar situation can be seen occurring at Tran Quoc pagoda.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 5

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 6

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 7

A view of the front of Quan Thanh temple with no visitors in sight.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 8

The entrance to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is largely empty.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 9

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 10

A hand sanitizer dispenser is placed at the entrance of the site for guests to use.

 
historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 11

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 12

Very few visitors can be seen at Hoa Lo Prison.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 13

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 14

A man undergoes a body temperature check ahead of entering the historic site.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 15

Various parts of the pavement around Hoan Kiem lake have received an upgrade and repairs during the epidemic.

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 16

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 17

At the heart of the capital, the usually-bustling Ngoc Son temple is quiet for most of the day. 

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 18

historical relic sites in hanoi left deserted amid covid-19 fears hinh 19

VOV

The past few months has witnessed a gloomy atmosphere descend on Japanese and Korean streets in Ho Chi Minh City due to a huge shortage of customers, with many business outlets ceasing operations.

 
 

