Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/05/2020 19:07:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Historical relic sites refresh memory about Sai Gon’s liberation

 
 
11/05/2020    17:58 GMT+7

Historical relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City are packed with tourists these days as the spirit of the great victory in 1975 that liberated the south and reunified Vietnam lingers on.

historical relic sites refresh memory about sai gon’s liberation hinh 0
The Independence Palace

The most-visited attractions are Independence Palace, Nha Rong Wharf, and Cu Chi Tunnel, which are associated with national liberation and reunification.

Independence Palace is a prominent historical site in Ho Chi Minh City, covering 18 hectares at 106 Nguyen Du street in District 1.

In 1868, when Vietnam was under the French colonial rule, Governor General of southern Vietnam Pierre-Paul De La Grandière laid the first stone for an imposing new colonial government headquarters in Sai Gon-Gia Dinh, the city’s name at that time. The palace, originally named Norodom Palace, served as the home and command center of the Governor General.

On March 9, 1945, Japan wrested control of French Indochina from the French, and Norodom Palace became the headquarters from which Japanese colonial officials in Vietnam administered six southern regions.

After France’s withdrawal from Vietnam in 1954, President Ngo Dinh Diem of the proclaimed Republic of Vietnam in the southern region renamed Norodom Palace.

After the new Independence Palace was severely damaged by an airstrike in 1962 during a failed attempt to assassinate President Diem, it was rebuilt with a totally new architectural design, but was not inaugurated until four years later because Diem was successfully assassinated in November, 1963.

At 11:30 am on April 30, 1975, a North Vietnamese Army tank knocked down the Independence Palace gate, marking the final collapse of the Republic of Vietnam and the reunification of northern and southern Vietnam.

The palace received a new name - Reunification Palace - the same year. It was officially recognized as a Historical-Cultural Relic in 1976 and a National Special Relic in 2009.

Nguyen Hoang, a tourist from Hanoi, said, “Documentaries recounting the moment a tank crashed through the Independence Palace gate persuaded me and my family to visit this landmark, which has really made an impression on me. I feel like I’m reliving that glorious moment. I’ve learned more about the April 30 victory and the sacrifices our predecessors made for Vietnam’s independence and freedom”.

historical relic sites refresh memory about sai gon’s liberation hinh 1
The Nha Rong Wharf
 

Not far from Independence Palace is the Nha Rong wharf, another iconic building in Ho Chi Minh City which was originally a commercial wharf on the Sai Gon River.

It was built in 1864 in a Western architectural style with two dragons lying on top of it. The name “Nha Rong” means “house of dragons”. Nha Rong wharf was the first thing the French built after their capture of Sai Gon.

The building has an association with Ho Chi Minh, who departed Vietnam on June 5, 1911, from this wharf aboard the French ship Admiral Latouche Treville to begin a 30-year journey around the world in search of national salvation.

Nha Rong wharf became a memorial to Ho Chi Minh in 1975, and then in 1995 became the Ho Chi Minh Museum. Currently on display are 20,000 items, many of which evoke the warm feelings that existed between Ho Chi Minh and the people of southern Vietnam.

historical relic sites refresh memory about sai gon’s liberation hinh 2
The whole tunnel network is dug manually.

70 kilometers west of downtown Ho Chi Minh City is Cu Chi district’s extensive labyrinth of underground tunnels, which were dug in 1946 during the struggle against the French.

During the American War, the tunnels were extended over an area of 250 kilometers and came to resemble a vast spider web incorporating numerous bunkers, bomb shelters, kitchens, water wells, and an amazing air ventilation system.

Soldiers cooked, ate, slept, worked, and attended classes in these tunnels as the war raged above them. The tunnels sheltered commanders, soldiers, and civilians fleeing the fighting. American troops raided the Cu Chi tunnels numerous times, attacking them with B52 bomber aircraft, tanks, and heavy artillery, but failed to destroy or close them.

Tran Cong Hau of Kien Giang province said, “Until I visited the Cu Chi tunnels, I never fully understood the hardship previous generations endured in the cause of national defense. I visited these underground tunnels, houses, and hospitals, to see firsthand how the people of Cu Chi lived during the war. My European friends were also deeply impressed by the creativity and effort that went into building this marvel.”

Other historical relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City include the War Remnants Museum, Rung Sac military base, and a secret underground  room of the Sai Gon Special Force. Located at 113A Dang Dung street, the site currently showcases old photos, weapons, and vintage motorbikes used by the forces to attack the Independence Palace. VOV5

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has introduced COVID-19 prevention and control instructions for safe tourism. Tourist service providers, hotels, and restaurants are asked to follow the instructions.

Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Thua Thien-Hue province has approved a post-Covid-19 tourism stimulation program, offering up to 50% discounts on entrance tickets to visit world heritage sites from now to July 31, 2020, among other tourist incentives.

VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Tourism was the first industry hit by Covid-19 and will be the first to recover after the pandemic ends, experts say.

Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
TRAVELicon  10/05/2020 

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are considering the offer of free tickets to some local tourist sites including Ha Long Bay for all Vietnamese visitors.

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
VIDEOicon  10/05/2020 

Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May
Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May
TRAVELicon  10/05/2020 

A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hong Hai Precinct, Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city.

Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
PHOTOSicon  10/05/2020 

Boi Khe, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Hanoi, is renowned for its exquisite wooden carvings, notably one purportedly depicting the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India.

Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Tra Tu Cave is located in Tam Diep, 16 km from Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province. Comprising two separate caves, Tra Tu is covered with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites, wowing any visitors.

In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.

Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems.

US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi and HCM City including Ta Hien and Bui Vien have only seen a small number of visitors since they reopened.

Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
TRAVELicon  08/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
VIDEOicon  08/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 