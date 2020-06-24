Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 07:28:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

History comes to life on heritage tours

 
 
26/06/2020    07:23 GMT+7

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

History comes to life on heritage tours

GAMES PEOPLE PLAY: Students enjoy folk games at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi. Such activities are part of a heritage education programme at the museum to help enrich students' knowledge about ethnic minorities in the country. 

Evidence shows that heritage education not only helps promote the value of cultural heritages but also makes destinations much more attractive to tourists.

Many museums and historical relics around town have used the forced “downtime” to improve their offerings and evoke a sense of exploration among tourists, while developing creative new discoveries for domestic visitors, especially given the tumbling number of foreign tourists.

History comes to life on heritage tours
DRESS-UP: Children role-playing as examination candidates at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, as part of a heritage education programme. Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

The Director of the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, Le Xuan Kieu, said heritage education had proven to be increasingly attractive among the public in recent years and this was likely to continue post-pandemic.

“After Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam [the Temple of Literature] had to close due to social distancing, the centre promoted its investment in heritage education to better serve Vietnamese visitors,” he said.

“Though they already possess a certain level of knowledge about the country’s heritage, it’s important to provide them with broader experiences.”

“The most popular heritage education programmes run by the centre are those studying the old system of national examinations, discovering the motifs on the stone Stelae of Doctors, printing wooden blocks, and wearing the traditional costumes laureates in the examinations in the past used to wear.”

Conducted in Hanoi since 2012, heritage education tours have found favour in the community and increased the popularity of many museums and historical relics, according to experts.

History comes to life on heritage tours
LEARNING ON-SITE: heritage education tours of Hoa Lo Prison have been well received by visitors, especially the younger generation. Photo hanoimoi.Com.Vn

Famous Hanoi destinations such as Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, Thang Long Citadel, and Hoa Lo Prison now have a better reputation in the tourism sector due to their education and exploration tours.

Deputy Director of the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, Nguyen Thanh Quang, said education tours helped the centre expand its offerings.

“The centre had already created interactive spaces for heritage experiences that were suitable for every level of education,” he said. “It is now conducting heritage education projects associated with specific topics, such as increasing students’ knowledge about the history of the Ly, Tran and Le dynasties.”

The goal of the changes to inspire visitors, particularly the younger generation, to explore Vietnam’s culture and history in the most natural way possible.

History comes to life on heritage tours
OUT OF CLASS: Students visiting the Thang Long Citadel hear about its history. Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

According to Quang, projects have proven successful and triggered a continuous increase in the number of young visitors, mostly students, on heritage education tours.

“The number of students attended heritage education tour programmes increased to 19,000 in 2019 from about 3,900 in 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of the Hoa Lo Prison Relic management board, Dang Van Bieu, said it now targeted different visitor groups, with a variety of interactive activities held during tours to encourage students and other visitors to be more proactive in discovering the site and to support them in developing skills in teamwork, observation and presentation.

In addition to its regular displays, the Hanoi Museum had been researching and investing in historical and cultural programmes through tours exploring traditional craft villages in and around the capital.

The Principal of the Nguyen Truong To Secondary School in Dong Da District, Hoang Thanh Thuy, said the school had been successfully cooperating for many years with a number of museums and historical relic sites in the city to promote heritage education among students.

 

“After hours of study in class, students can then participate in various activities during their tour, such as drawing artefacts, trying their hand at being an archaeologist, or meeting with historians, researchers, and folk artisans,” Thuy said.

“Heritage education programmes really have made history lessons much livelier and students find it easier to learn.”

History comes to life on heritage tours
PROUD HISTORY: Students visit Vietnam Military History Museum and Hanoi Flag Pole. Photo hanoistar.edu.vn

Nguyen Van Trang, a Grade 10 student at Nguyen Trai High School in Ba Dinh District, said she had become much more interested in history lessons since taking education tours to relic sites in the city.

She found that such tours really opened her mind to the level of historical and cultural development in the capital and elsewhere around Vietnam.

“I’m amazed at how much I’ve learned from tours in museums or at cultural or historical sites,” she said. “What I read in books comes to life on the tours, and I can learn even more from experts.”

Another student, Hoang Anh, from the Hanoi Star School in Thanh Xuan District, said that after listening to experts during a museum tour he became interested in playing folk games and taking part in other activities he had only just heard about.

“That was the best part of the tour, as it made studying history more engaging and memorable,” he said.

Referring to efforts to give heritage education programmes more “vitality”, the Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, To Van Dong, said that organisations and agencies involved in historical and cultural tourism should strengthen links among themselves and with universities and schools, so that appropriate programmes would be set up and heritage education would grow in popularity.

According to Le Thi Minh Ly, director of the Centre for Research and Promotion of Cultural Heritage Values at the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association, on-site heritage education needs to be accompanied by a specialised experience space to be truly effective. Policy changes are also needed to attract more cooperative efforts, and staff must receive in-depth training.

The thousand-year-old Hanoi boasts a treasure trove of cultural and historical heritages both in terms of type and value.

Indeed, Vietnam’s capital is the cradle of some 6,000 cultural and historical relics, more than 2,000 of which have been recognised as national or local heritages.

Items and sites are diverse, including pre-historic military architecture (at An Duong Vuong's citadel, built before 208BC); imperial architecture and artefacts from the Ly Dynasty (10th century) to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945); key areas from the resistance wars against the French and the Americans; and religious spaces, as Hanoi is also a centre of religion, including Buddhism, Mother Goddess worshipping, and Catholicism.

Such strengths provide an environment in which new heritage education programmes would thrive, as more people are now interested in historical events and the unique cultural features of Thang Long - Hanoi.

The sound implementation of education through experience creates both a healthy playground and a method of educating students and enriching their knowledge of national history and culture in a livelier manner.

Moreover, heritage education is also a key solution in preserving and promoting the intrinsic value of Vietnam’s heritages, and at the same time helps them to “live” forever in the hearts of Vietnamese. VNS

Thanh Thuy and Mai Phuong

Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoi

Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoi

Smart tourism is being applied in a number of tourist attractions in Hanoi such as Bat Trang ceramic village, Thang Long imperial citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) and Hanoi Old Quarter.

Hanoi Flag Tower – the most intact architecture in Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Hanoi Flag Tower – the most intact architecture in Thang Long Imperial Citadel

The Hanoi Flag Tower remains undamaged and the most imposing structure in the entire Thang Long Imperial Vestige.  

 
 

Other News

.
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

HCM City will step up tourism links with the five south-eastern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai to enable travel firms to develop more products and expand their markets,

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

It's the fifth day of the fifth lunar month this week and Vietnamese families are preparing homemade goodies to detox in the traditional way.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists

Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

A tourism demand stimulus alliance will be set up which will cut tour and service fees by 50 percent while ensuring high quality and safety, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, chair of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Google Maps and some sticky situations
Google Maps and some sticky situations
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

Van Hanh Zen monastery in Da Lat city is a cultural landmark that features bold Buddhist architecture. The monastery exhibits pictures and antiquities collected by its Most Venerable Abbot Thich Vien Thanh over the past three decades.

More localities to pilot double-decker buses
More localities to pilot double-decker buses
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

The south-central coast province of Binh Thuan and the southern coast province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will launch double-decker bus services following a recent decision by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

An Giang launches new tourism campaign
An Giang launches new tourism campaign
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of An Giang has launched a new tourism campaign to attract domestic visitors.

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 