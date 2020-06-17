Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 22:19:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world

 
 
18/06/2020    21:10 GMT+7

News publication the Guardian of the UK has devised a list of the best bars in the world, with The Deck Saigon of Ho Chi Minh City being named among them.

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 1

The Deck Saigon is located on the banks of the Saigon river on Nguyen U Di street in District 2 of Ho Chi Minh City. The unique spot is renowned among locals for its romantic space. (Photo: The Deck Saigon)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 2

The fusion of Western and Asian items on the menu provides plenty of choice for diners. (Photo: The Deck Saigon)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 3

Between 4pm to 6pm is usually a great time to sample food at the bar and drink amid the sunset. (Photo: The Deck Saigon)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 4

One of the unique features of the venue is that visitors are able to buy a cruise tour costing approximately VND4 million each for two people. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 5

The Shack Beach Cafe in Galle of Sri Lanka features as the second Asian representative on the list. A vast sandy beach and an extensive deck prove to be popular features among Galle’s British expat community, in addition to the cold beers, cocktails, a delicious menu, and wood-fired pizzas on offer. (Photo: The Shack Beach Cafe)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 6

Along with plenty of local knowledge, surfing, tours, and a location that is friendly for both pets and children, it’s a great place in which to discover the local scene. (Photo: The Shack Beach Cafe)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 7
 

De Zotte is a true locals’ bar that captures the vibrant nature and character of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 8

Katerina’s Bar in Greece is perfectly located in the renowned town of Mykonos, in an area known as Little Venice. The area regularly gets crowded, especially at night, but just before sunset can be considered to be the best time to head to the bar. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 9

Cuates y Cuetes in Mexico is a casual, rustic, and open-sided beach bar that is next to the main pier on the Pacific-coastal city of Puerto Vallarta. It boasts a great view of both the pier and beach. Live bands regularly play a wide variety of Spanish and Portuguese music that features a tropical flavour, along with the bar having a wonderful selection of mixed drinks, as well as plenty of beer and wine. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 10

The King Cole Bar can be found in the St Regis Hotel in New York, the United States. The small bar, covered in dark wood, is graced by a huge Maxfield Parrish mural, Old King Cole, which has a dreamlike beauty and is a must-see site on any trip to the Big Apple. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 11

Uerige in Düsseldorf, Germany, is an amazing brewhouse that is broken into smaller rooms, from those that have dark wooden panels through to larger enclosed spaces. Beer is filled directly from the cask then carried to the table. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

ho chi minh city bar listed among best in world hinh 12

Bar Caniço in Alvor, Portugal, is an unmissable spot among the list of global venues. (Photo: Theguardian.com)

VOV/Theguardian

 
 

Other News

.
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) will launch many events online and offline to promote the image of Korean tourism in the Vietnamese market.

Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi is in the middle of summer with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at times. The hot weather makes it hard to enjoy food, but for baby clams and some cold beer, I can make an exception.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

If you're looking for a place to kayak in Vietnam, Ha Long Bay, Ba Be Lake or Tuyen Lam Lake are the best places to enjoy Vietnam’s most beautiful landscapes from the water.

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount
Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

Vietnam needs to ‘go faster’ in reopening int'l tourism market, say travel firms
Vietnam needs to ‘go faster’ in reopening int'l tourism market, say travel firms
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Travel firms have urged the government to conduct negotiations with some countries to obtain bilateral agreements on market reopening soon or at the same time as regional rivals.

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held
Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty
Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.

Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

As bike rides go, this one really takes the biscuit. A newlywed couple cycled from France all the way to Vietnam. 

Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau
Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountain province of Son La has long been on the traveler’s radar because of its fields of flowers and green tea hills that stretch to the horizon.

Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

Japan is about to make a decision to ease the entry ban on Vietnam in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 