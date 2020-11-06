Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/11/2020 22:58:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats

06/11/2020    21:35 GMT+7

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City heads the list of the ten cheapest places for American expats to live abroad, according to the Business Insider’s an article published on November 5.

HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
Illustrative image. – File photo 

Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur and Thailand's Bangkok ranked second and third on the list, respectively.

According to the article, about 77% of foreigners surveyed living in Ho Chi Minh City said that they felt satisfied with their standard of living and financial conditions. These rates in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok are 73% and 63%, respectively.

Currently, the cost of living and housing in these three cities is only about US$500-600 per month. Meanwhile, in cities across the US, rents under US$1,000 per month have become almost unheard of — Apartment Guide data shows that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the US is about $1,600 per month.

 

In addition to the three cities above, Business Insider also lists a number of other locations that are also affordable for expats living, including Taipei (Taiwan, China), Panama City (Panama), Mexico City (Mexico), Budapest (Hungary), Montreal (Canada), Doha (Qatar) and Bogota (Colombia).

The article wrote “Leaving the country to live abroad isn't always easy, but it can make life significantly more affordable.”

Foreign professionals can choose to live in affordable cities to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle and reduced financial stress. NDO

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working on a project on building a national brand for cultural tourism.

Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been named as Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan
Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan each week after Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15,

Walking tour to Phuc Tan public art project
Walking tour to Phuc Tan public art project
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with artist Nguyen The Son, will hold a walking tour to the Phuc Tan public art complex on Saturday.

Bac Ha Winter Festival
Bac Ha Winter Festival
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as Lao Cai Province attempts to attract tourists back to the district. 

Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

Phu Quoc Island District in Kien Giang Province is not only famous for its pristine and poetic beaches but also attracts many tourists thanks to its night market.

Four wind farms attract tourists
Four wind farms attract tourists
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

If you are looking for a European style check-in site in Vietnam, wind farms are a top suggestion.

Roasted bee pupae – a starter to get the taste buds buzzing
Roasted bee pupae – a starter to get the taste buds buzzing
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

A visit to midland and mountainous regions this season offers a golden chance for people to try the roasted pupae of forest bees.

Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province
Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

Just 100km away from Hanoi capital, a vast meadow in Huu Lien commune of Huu Lung district, northern mountainous Lang Son province, has developed into a popular spot among travelers due to its pristine beauty.

Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Trying out a double-decker bus tour around Hanoi would definitely offer people, even Hanoians, a different look on Vietnam’s capital.

Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery
Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Pham Anh Dao is the 19th generation descendant of Pham Ngu Chi’s family, who has a long tradition of crafting pottery products in Bat Trang Village, Gia Lam District in Hanoi.

Hanoian homespun dish
Hanoian homespun dish
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Bun oc, escargot vermicelli soup, is a homespun dish in Hanoi. To some, nothing is better than enjoying a bowl of spicy escargot vermicelli soup in cold weather in the capital city.

Four famous bread stands in HCM City
Four famous bread stands in HCM City
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Bay Ho, bread stand 61, Hong Van, and grilled meat 37 are among the most popular places to purchase bread for local people in Ho Chi Minh City, with each establishment developing its own taste over many years.

Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam
Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Besides beautiful natural scenery and gentle people, Vietnam also has destinations that are hundreds of years old.

Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees, 

Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Phan Rang city in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is a popular spot among tourists as visitors are able to enjoy themselves amid pristine beach and an array of beautiful natural scenery.

Y Ty’s calm beauty
Y Ty’s calm beauty
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 