Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 21:13:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide

07/10/2020    21:06 GMT+7

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

Hoa Lo Prison was originally built by French colonists to jail Vietnamese political prisoners. The prison, also known as the Hanoi Hilton, is most notable for its torture, starvation, and even murder of local inmates. The majority of the prison was demolished in the mid-1990s and the site is now used as a museum.
Hoa Lo Prison was originally built by French colonists to jail Vietnamese political prisoners. The prison, also known as the Hanoi Hilton, is most notable for its torture, starvation, and even murder of local inmates. The majority of the prison was demolished in the mid-1990s and the site is now used as a museum.
Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in the United States tops the list. Alcatraz was home to some of the most notorious criminals of bygone eras, including gangsters such as Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly. Perched upon a rocky island surrounded by the freezing water of San Francisco bay, Alcatraz was considered to be inescapable. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Don Ramey Logan)
Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in the United States tops the list. Alcatraz was home to some of the most notorious criminals of bygone eras, including gangsters such as Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly. Perched upon a rocky island surrounded by the freezing water of San Francisco bay, Alcatraz was considered to be inescapable. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Don Ramey Logan)
In second place is the Tower of London, a site which served as a prison from 1,100 to the middle of the 20th century. Indeed, the phrase “sent to the Tower”, meaning imprisoned, became a famous saying in England due to the important role that the tower played in British history. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Steve Collis)
In second place is the Tower of London, a site which served as a prison from 1,100 to the middle of the 20th century. Indeed, the phrase “sent to the Tower”, meaning imprisoned, became a famous saying in England due to the important role that the tower played in British history. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Steve Collis)
Devil’s island comes third in the list. It was first opened in 1852 under the reign of Emperor Napoleon III, with this historic prison housing everyone from political prisoners to hardened criminals during the 94 years it was in operation for. (Image credit – Flickr/chumlee10)
Devil’s island comes third in the list. It was first opened in 1852 under the reign of Emperor Napoleon III, with this historic prison housing everyone from political prisoners to hardened criminals during the 94 years it was in operation for. (Image credit – Flickr/chumlee10)
Here are some other places to make the list. Famous for being used as a setting in the novel “The Count of Monte Cristo” written by Alexander Dumas, Chateau d’If in France was used as a dumping ground for religious and political prisoners from 1634 until the end of the 19th century. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Padrecardu)
Here are some other places to make the list. Famous for being used as a setting in the novel “The Count of Monte Cristo” written by Alexander Dumas, Chateau d’If in France was used as a dumping ground for religious and political prisoners from 1634 until the end of the 19th century. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Padrecardu)
Better known as the House of Slaves, The Maison des Esclaves now serves as a museum and memorial to the Atlantic slave trade on Gorée island in Senegal. Before France abolished the slave trade in 1848, thousands of slaves would pass through Goree island on their way to be sold on the other side of the Atlantic. (Image credit – Wikimedia/TSGT JUSTIN D. PYLE, USAF)
Better known as the House of Slaves, The Maison des Esclaves now serves as a museum and memorial to the Atlantic slave trade on Gorée island in Senegal. Before France abolished the slave trade in 1848, thousands of slaves would pass through Goree island on their way to be sold on the other side of the Atlantic. (Image credit – Wikimedia/TSGT JUSTIN D. PYLE, USAF)
 
Located just off the coast of Cape Town in South Africa, Robben island was used to isolate political prisoners from the end of the 17th century. These days, Robben island is a popular tourist destination and can be reached by ferry. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Witstinkhout)
Located just off the coast of Cape Town in South Africa, Robben island was used to isolate political prisoners from the end of the 17th century. These days, Robben island is a popular tourist destination and can be reached by ferry. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Witstinkhout)
Elmina castle in Ghana is the oldest European building in existence below the Sahara. Originally built in 1492, the site served as a detaining area for people who had been captured and sold into slavery for over three hundred years. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Nkansahrexford)
Elmina castle in Ghana is the oldest European building in existence below the Sahara. Originally built in 1492, the site served as a detaining area for people who had been captured and sold into slavery for over three hundred years. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Nkansahrexford)
Port Arthur is a small town and former convict colony located on the Tasman peninsula on the island of Tasmania in Australia. The area serves as one of the most historic and famous prisons in the world. (Image credit – Flickr/Andrew Braithwaite)
Port Arthur is a small town and former convict colony located on the Tasman peninsula on the island of Tasmania in Australia. The area serves as one of the most historic and famous prisons in the world. (Image credit – Flickr/Andrew Braithwaite)
Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia ranks ninth in the list. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Adam Jones)
Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia ranks ninth in the list. (Image credit – Wikimedia/Adam Jones)

VOV

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison

Another night tour of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison has made debut, taking visitors on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Another night tour of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison has made debut, taking visitors on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh has just spent a week exploring the beauty of the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai which she said made her proud of and love Vietnam more.

Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Binh Phuoc province in southeastern Vietnam is known for its lush green forest, stunning natural landscape, and historical relic sites, which have attracted Vietnamese and foreign visitors.

Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Travelers arriving from Vietnam will no longer be forced to self-isolate for a two-week period upon arrival in several countries, including Singapore, South Africa, and the UK.

It takes a village to create appeal
It takes a village to create appeal
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Wooden houses with roofs of yin-yang tiles and nestled on the side of a mountain are simple in design yet give Hoai Khao Village in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang a certain poetic charm.

Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.

Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

High-quality, affordably priced tours are needed to attract local tourists, especially following the second COVID-19 outbreak that occurred this summer, experts have said.

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

National parks ideal for weekend getaways
National parks ideal for weekend getaways
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice

Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.

National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.

Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
HCM City plans more pedestrian streets
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.

Finding tranquility in the clouds
Finding tranquility in the clouds
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Have you ever wanted to visit Sa Pa or Mu Cang Chai but were worried they'd be too crowded?

Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors
TRAVELicon  02/10/2020 

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, from October 8.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 