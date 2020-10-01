Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.
Wooden houses with roofs of yin-yang tiles and nestled on the side of a mountain are simple in design yet give Hoai Khao Village in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang a certain poetic charm.
The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.
The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.
Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.
