Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 10:18:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

 
 
01/04/2020    09:11 GMT+7

Enjoying the pure and heavenly beauty of nature in the early morning has become an elegant pleasures of many when traveling.

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Beautiful sunrise on Ky Quan San mountain, one of the mountains belonging to Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range in Vietnam (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

With its height of 3,046 meters, Ky Quan San is the 4th highest peak in Vietnam after Fansipan (3,143 meters), Pu Ta Leng (3,096 meters) and Pu Si Lung (3,076 meters) (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)h

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Waking up in a high place to watch the first rays of sunlight and taking impressive pictures are pleasures of many people (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Normally, it takes 3 days and 2 nights for a journey of 40 km of mountain roads to enjoy the dawn at the peak (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

The joy of conquering the peak to contemplate the majestic and magical beauty of nature (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Late dawn through canopies (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

 
Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Drowning in the kiss of dawn (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

After 7:00 am, when the Sun rises high, the golden sky turns velvety blue (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

The Sun shines its lights on the clouds, on the peaks, creating a fantastic scenery (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Majestic beauty of the nature excites youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Trekking on peaks to watch dawn is hobby of many youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Trekking on peaks to watch dawn is hobby of many youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

 
 

Other News

.
Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

In many people’s eyes Phu Quoc Island is the ideal place to chillax. With its sun kissed shoreline and calm, clear crystal waters gently caressing the golden sands, there really is no better place to go to switch off from the rest of the world.

Banh mi – World class street food
Banh mi – World class street food
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  31/03/2020 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai
Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.

Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19
Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport green-lit the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Ha Noi and HCM City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Various tourist sites in Hanoi sit empty, as ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 continue.

Hotels in Hanoi support fight against COVID-19
Hotels in Hanoi support fight against COVID-19
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Hanoi’s accommodations are willing to host quarantined people and reduce the overload of in mass isolation centers. However, criteria for hosting quarantined people have not been released.

Duong Lam ancient village protects its tourism environment
Duong Lam ancient village protects its tourism environment
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Located 40 km to the west of Hanoi, Duong Lam ancient village in Son Tay town is one of must-visit tourist destinations of the capital city because of its unique historical, architectural, cultural values.

COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights
COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.

Foreign visitor arrivals plunge 68% in March
Foreign visitor arrivals plunge 68% in March
TRAVELicon  29/03/2020 

International tourist arrivals to Vietnam this month have dropped 68.1% against the same period last year due to the coronavirus, which causes a disease called Covid-19, according to the General Statistics Office.

National treasures aplenty at Ha Noi pagoda
National treasures aplenty at Ha Noi pagoda
TRAVELicon  29/03/2020 

Among 27 national treasures that have recently been recognised by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, two are in Ba Tam Pagoda located in Duong Xa Commune, Gia Lam District on the outskirts of Ha Noi.

Racing to prepare for Hung Kings ceremony
Racing to prepare for Hung Kings ceremony
TRAVELicon  29/03/2020 

While the festival this year has been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the key spiritual ceremony will still take place.

UK travel website unveils top six resorts based in Vietnam
UK travel website unveils top six resorts based in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/03/2020 

Luxury Travel Diary has compiled a list of the top six resorts in Vietnam, with many of the mentioned establishments being winners of a number of international awards.

Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
TRAVELicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million international tourists in the first three months of 2020, down 18.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village
Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village
TRAVELicon  26/03/2020 

Central Da Nang's People's Committee will invest VNĐ46 billion (more than US$1.9 million) into Nam O Village to develop community tourism, according to the committee's report.

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
PHOTOSicon  26/03/2020 

Co Thon village in Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village.

“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” week underway in HCM City
“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” week underway in HCM City
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” (I love Saigon bread) programme is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 24 to 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 