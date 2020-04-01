Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

Enjoying the pure and heavenly beauty of nature in the early morning has become an elegant pleasures of many when traveling.
Beautiful sunrise on Ky Quan San mountain, one of the mountains belonging to Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range in Vietnam (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
With its height of 3,046 meters, Ky Quan San is the 4th highest peak in Vietnam after Fansipan (3,143 meters), Pu Ta Leng (3,096 meters) and Pu Si Lung (3,076 meters) (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)h
Waking up in a high place to watch the first rays of sunlight and taking impressive pictures are pleasures of many people (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus
Normally, it takes 3 days and 2 nights for a journey of 40 km of mountain roads to enjoy the dawn at the peak (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
The joy of conquering the peak to contemplate the majestic and magical beauty of nature (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Late dawn through canopies (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Drowning in the kiss of dawn (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
After 7:00 am, when the Sun rises high, the golden sky turns velvety blue (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
The Sun shines its lights on the clouds, on the peaks, creating a fantastic scenery (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Majestic beauty of the nature excites youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
Trekking on peaks to watch dawn is hobby of many youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)
