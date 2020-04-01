Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn

The Sun shines its lights on the clouds, on the peaks, creating a fantastic scenery (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus) Majestic beauty of the nature excites youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus) Trekking on peaks to watch dawn is hobby of many youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus) Trekking on peaks to watch dawn is hobby of many youngsters (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)