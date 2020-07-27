Hoi An life seen through café windows

A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors with its appealing views and good drinks.

A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors who love the view from its two windows in the back and its drink. — VNA/VNS Photo

Two rectangular windows in the back are adorned with bougainvillea that, together with the yellow walls of typical Hoi An architecture, make a nice background for a selfie.

The café in Bach Dang Street offers a nice peek into local life along the riverbank. The best time to take a photo is in the morning or afternoon when the heat is less intense.

The sunset can also be seen from the windows and visitors can sip a beer or take a boat ride on Hoai River under lit street lanterns to savor the local night life.

The café’s main staples are different kinds of coffees and teas. Prices are higher than at other establishments, ranging between VND65,000 and VND95,000 (US$2.8-4) a drink. It also offers cakes and ice-cream.

This can be an ideal location for friend or family gathering, or even a date. Many visitors stop at the café after a walk in the town and take photos.

The ancient city of Hoi An was recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1999 and still preserves its cultural values as a busy trading port dating back 400 years among which are more than 1,000 houses built between 100 and 200 years ago.

The city has been challenged by the tests of time to preserve both its tangible and intangible culture and heritage. VNS

Attractiveness of Hoi An ancient streets – where time pauses Experiencing the changes of space and time, yet Hoi An ancient streets still keep their old beauty, and relic complexes are maintained intact along with a huge intangible cultural base.