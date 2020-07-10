Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

The results of the World's Best Awards survey have recently been announced after the participation of a large number of readers worldwide as they vote for their best cities. The latest victory for the Vietnamese city marks the second consecutive year that Hoi An tops the list, with travelers voicing their appreciation for its eclectic architecture, energetic nightlife, and flowing canals. (Photo: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

Finishing behind Hoi An is Chiang Mai in the northern region of Thailand. (Photo: Courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Kyoto in Japan completes the three top cities in Asia according to Travel + Leisure’s poll. (Photo: Stockphoto/ Getty Images)

A number of popular destinations such as Udaipur in India have returned to this year’s list. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism, India)

Situated in neighbouring Laos, Luang Prabang comes fifth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ubud in Indonesia claims sixth position. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangkok is the second Thai city to make the list. (Photo: Courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Jaipur in India finishes eighth among the compilation of the leading 15 Asian cities. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism, India)

The Japanese capital of Tokyo ranks ninth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tourist hub Siem Reap in Cambodia makes up the list’s top 10 Asian cities. (Photo: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Singapore comes in 11th position. (Photo: Courtesy of Singapore Tourism Board)

Kolkata in India claims 12th place. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism, India)

Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, is in 13th position. (Photo: Getty Images)

Taipei in Taiwan (China) comes in 14th place. (Photo: Courtesy of Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

Hong Kong (China) captures 15th place, a true testament to its resilience and enduring appeal. (Photo: Getty Images)

VOV