Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll

11/07/2020    16:40 GMT+7

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 1

The results of the World's Best Awards survey have recently been announced after the participation of a large number of readers worldwide as they vote for their best cities. The latest victory for the Vietnamese city marks the second consecutive year that Hoi An tops the list, with travelers voicing their appreciation for its eclectic architecture, energetic nightlife, and flowing canals. (Photo: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 2

Finishing behind Hoi An is Chiang Mai in the northern region of Thailand. (Photo: Courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 3

Kyoto in Japan completes the three top cities in Asia according to Travel + Leisure’s poll. (Photo: Stockphoto/ Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 4

A number of popular destinations such as Udaipur in India have returned to this year’s list. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism, India)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 5

Situated in neighbouring Laos, Luang Prabang comes fifth. (Photo: Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 6

Ubud in Indonesia claims sixth position. (Photo: Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 7

Bangkok is the second Thai city to make the list. (Photo: Courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 8

Jaipur in India finishes eighth among the compilation of the leading 15 Asian cities. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism, India)

 
hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 9

The Japanese capital of Tokyo ranks ninth. (Photo: Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 10

Tourist hub Siem Reap in Cambodia makes up the list’s top 10 Asian cities. (Photo: Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 11

Elsewhere, Singapore comes in 11th position. (Photo: Courtesy of Singapore Tourism Board)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 12

Kolkata in India claims 12th place. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism, India)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 13

Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, is in 13th position. (Photo: Getty Images)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 14

Taipei in Taiwan (China) comes in 14th place. (Photo: Courtesy of Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

hoi an tops best cities in asia 2020 poll hinh 15

Hong Kong (China) captures 15th place, a true testament to its resilience and enduring appeal. (Photo: Getty Images)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
Nam Du archipelago proves to be favourite check-in spot among young people
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
Images of peaceful Con Dao island taken by foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
Colourful coral reefs shine in Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
Ha Long tour boats at risk of closing due to lack of customers
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

Many tour boats in Ha Long Bay may have to close and go bankrupt, said Chairman of Quang Ninh People Committee Nguyen Van Thang at a meeting session with the provincial people's council.

Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.

UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

Hanoi dotted with Da Lat purple phoenix flowers
Hanoi dotted with Da Lat purple phoenix flowers
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

Residents in the capital have been amazed in recent days to find the poetic purple colour of phoenix flowers, whose origins come from Da Lat, with the trees currently in full bloom, creating a brilliant blaze of colour around the capital.

16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July
16th HCM City Tourism Festival slated for mid-July
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

The 16th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is set to take place from July 16 to 19, the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association announced on July 8.

The New York Times spotlights epic landscape of Quang Binh
The New York Times spotlights epic landscape of Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

Patrick Scott, a reporter from The New York Times, has shared his memorable experiences of a visit to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province and more memories from his trip to the country.

COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half
COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.

Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
Leading Vietnamese locations to view coral reefs
TRAVELicon  09/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

Vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days
Vietnamese rides motorbike around the world in 1111 days
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.

Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors
Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors
TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

