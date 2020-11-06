Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hot air balloon service launched at Ba Vi National Park

11/11/2020    20:28 GMT+7

A hot air balloon service has been launched at Ba Vi National Park, 70km from Hanoi, as part of efforts to attract more tourists.

Each balloon can carry up to four adults. During the weekends, thousands of people flocked to the national park to try the service.

Do Huu The, director of Ba Vi National Park, said, "There are three balloons that are anchored to the ground so visitors can only be lifted up. Other 14 balloons can be used for rides when the weather allows so visitors can see how the balloons are operated. All insurances for the visitors are bought before the flights."

Nguyen Van Quang from Cau Giay District said it's best to come here early, from 8 am, because the wind is much calmer.

"It's definitely shaky. I don't feel hot at all when I was flying with it because the temperature here is cool anyway," said Dao Quynh Anh.

The entrance fee to the Ba Vi National Park is VND10,000 to VND60,000 and the ticket price for the service is VND300,000 per person. If visitors only want to take pictures without flying, they only have to pay VND30,000 per person.

Some photos of the service:

 

Hot air balloon service launched at Ba Vi National Park.

Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to live
Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to live
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the 10 best countries for expats to live in, with Vietnam ranked in 10th place.

Mountains for pilgrims
Mountains for pilgrims
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province and Cau Mountain in Binh Duong Province are ideal for globetrotters who want to make the most of nature and pray for peace at pagodas at the same time.

World Travel Awards 2020 names Vietnam the winner in various categories
World Travel Awards 2020 names Vietnam the winner in various categories
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has won multiple prizes at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020, being named one of Asia's leading heritage, cultural and culinary destinations.

'Chim gau' cake of Cao Lan people in Tuyen Quang Province
'Chim gau' cake of Cao Lan people in Tuyen Quang Province
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

“Chim gau” (spotted dove) cake is a unique dish of the Cao Lan ethnic group in Tuyen Quang Province.

A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
TRAVELicon  10/11/2020 

The white flower season lasts between November and early December annually.

Khe Kem waterfall: A white silk strip in Pu Mat National Park
Khe Kem waterfall: A white silk strip in Pu Mat National Park
TRAVELicon  10/11/2020 

Located in the core area of the Pu Mat National Park in Con Cuong district, Nghe An province, Khe Kem waterfall has been hailed by scientists as the most primitive waterfall in Vietnam.

Bridges crossing the Han River
Bridges crossing the Han River
TRAVELicon  09/11/2020 

When visiting Da Nang, you will not only enjoy the blue sea, white sand and sunshine of a dynamic coastal city but also can see the famous bridges connecting the two banks of the Han River.

Pilot training tour attracts customers
Pilot training tour attracts customers
TRAVELicon  09/11/2020 

Tourists in HCM City will have the chance to visit the pilot training centre and fly the plane themselves in the cockpit simulator.

Serenity found just a short hop away
Serenity found just a short hop away
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north is the perfect spot for a one-day getaway out of Hà Nội, with various tourist landmarks all within striking distance of the capital city and just waiting to be discovered.

Exploring Cat Cat, a small rustic village in Sa Pa
Exploring Cat Cat, a small rustic village in Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

As one of the most attractive scenic areas in Sapa, the premier trekking base of Vietnam, Cat Cat is a lovely village with peaceful views and distinctive customs and practices of the ethnic H’Mong.

The making of a coastal destination
The making of a coastal destination
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

The Mui Ne Tourism Site in the south-central province of Binh Thuan recently secured recognition from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national tourism site, marking a new era of growth for the destination.

HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners
HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

Financial news website Business Insider has published an article featuring 10 cities that have the cheapest living costs for expats from the US, with Ho Chi Minh City topping the list, followed by Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Bangkok in Thailand.

Mu Cang Chai among world's 50 most beautiful places
Mu Cang Chai among world’s 50 most beautiful places
TRAVELicon  07/11/2020 

Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.

Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
TRAVELicon  07/11/2020 

Leaving the noise of the city, Pu Nhi Farm is truly an ideal place for those who love peace and want to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Vietnam International Travel Mart expected to boost national tourism
Vietnam International Travel Mart expected to boost national tourism
TRAVELicon  07/11/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City heads the list of the ten cheapest places for American expats to live abroad, according to the Business Insider’s an article published on November 5.

Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working on a project on building a national brand for cultural tourism.

Vietnam honoured as Asia's heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam has been named as Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

More News
. Latest news

