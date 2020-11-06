Hot air balloon service launched at Ba Vi National Park.

A hot air balloon service has been launched at Ba Vi National Park, 70km from Hanoi, as part of efforts to attract more tourists.

Each balloon can carry up to four adults. During the weekends, thousands of people flocked to the national park to try the service.



Do Huu The, director of Ba Vi National Park, said, "There are three balloons that are anchored to the ground so visitors can only be lifted up. Other 14 balloons can be used for rides when the weather allows so visitors can see how the balloons are operated. All insurances for the visitors are bought before the flights."



Nguyen Van Quang from Cau Giay District said it's best to come here early, from 8 am, because the wind is much calmer.



"It's definitely shaky. I don't feel hot at all when I was flying with it because the temperature here is cool anyway," said Dao Quynh Anh.



The entrance fee to the Ba Vi National Park is VND10,000 to VND60,000 and the ticket price for the service is VND300,000 per person. If visitors only want to take pictures without flying, they only have to pay VND30,000 per person.



Some photos of the service:

Dtinews