Hotels urged to provide free lodging for first responders

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has called on hotels and other lodgings to accommodate people who are helping with the response to COVID-19 like doctors, other health care providers and first responders.

TTC Hospitality is offering its 52-room hotel in HCM City’s Tân Bình District for free as lodging for doctors and nurses at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, who are treating COVID-19 patients. — Photo TTC Hospitality

Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, head of the administration, has written to the Việt Nam Tourism Association, the Việt Nam Hotels Association and hotels, asking them to join the efforts to fight the pandemic.

Many first responders are looking for a place to isolate themselves from their families while treating or interacting with COVID-19 patients, he said.

Businesses volunteering to offer free lodging to people on the frontlines of the pandemic fight have been asked to register with local authorities soon.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also called on local people’s committees to liaise with hotels to arrange lodging for first responders.

Three HCM City hotels have registered so far to offer free rooms to doctors and nurses working at three hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

TTC Hospitality has offered a 52-room hotel in Tân Bình District for 86 doctors and nurses at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases to stay from Wednesday (April 1). — VNS