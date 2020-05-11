Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/05/2020 14:00:29 (GMT +7)
Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism

 
 
11/05/2020    13:58 GMT+7

Thua Thien-Hue province has approved a post-Covid-19 tourism stimulation program, offering up to 50% discounts on entrance tickets to visit world heritage sites from now to July 31, 2020, among other tourist incentives.

hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism hinh 0
Foreign tourists are seen at a tourist site in Hue City – PHOTO: NHAN TAM

The new pricing was announced by Nguyen Van Phuc, Deputy Director of the Thua Thien-Hue Department of Tourism, following a recent meeting of the provincial People’s Council. 

During the meeting, tourism figures were discussed. In January, the province’s tourism industry reported the number of arrivals and revenue had year-on-year growth of 22.07% and 14.89%, respectively.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has had a heavy impact on the industry. Many of travel companies, hotels, restaurants and shops have had to temporarily suspend their businesses, and thousands of industry workers have lost their jobs.

In the first four months of this year, the province attracted 940,069 tourists, down 50% year-on-year. The direct tourism revenue was VND859 billion, a decrease of 21%, while the combined revenue was VND2,079 billion, down 45%, as Thua Thien-Hue lost some VND2,250 billion in tourism revenue.

Thus, apart from solutions to support enterprises suffering from the downturn caused by the epidemic, it is necessary to put in place the tourism stimulation program.

On Vietnam’s Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day, thanks to free-of-charge offers for visiting world heritage sites, the province attracted 22,000 tourists following the social-distancing period.

 

Due to the promising results, the province decided to discount entrance fees by 50% from May 8 to July 31 this year. The promotion might continue into the remainder of 2020, depending upon the world’s tourism recovery.

The provincial tourism industry also encourages tourism companies to provide their own stimulation packages to attract more tourists.

At the meeting, leaders also discussed the national travel summit, to be held in Thua Thien-Hue later this month to seek collaboration among hotels, travel companies and restaurants, as well as cooperation by three central localities, including Quang Nam Province and Danang City.

Officials noted that tourist promotions will be held this year and next year, including Festival Hue 2020, Hue Ao dai Festival and Hue Hiphop Festival. SGT

The central city of Hue is famed for its ancient palaces, mausoleums, pagodas and temples, and one of the most impressive destinations in the former imperial capital is Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda.

The central town of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$0.50.

 
 

.
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are considering the offer of free tickets to some local tourist sites including Ha Long Bay for all Vietnamese visitors.

VIDEOicon  10/05/2020 

Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

TRAVELicon  10/05/2020 

A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hong Hai Precinct, Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city.

PHOTOSicon  10/05/2020 

Boi Khe, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Hanoi, is renowned for its exquisite wooden carvings, notably one purportedly depicting the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India.

PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Tra Tu Cave is located in Tam Diep, 16 km from Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province. Comprising two separate caves, Tra Tu is covered with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites, wowing any visitors.

TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.

TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems.

TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi and HCM City including Ta Hien and Bui Vien have only seen a small number of visitors since they reopened.

TRAVELicon  08/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

VIDEOicon  08/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.

TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Most hotels and resorts in Vietnam would resume operations in May with attractive promotions as the country was entering its post-pandemic recovery, Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said.

