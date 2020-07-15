Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 15:51:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

International flights could resume in early August

15/07/2020    14:41 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has proposed to the Prime Minister that international flights to priority areas could begin to operate from early August.

International flights could resume in early August


 

Flights to locations such as Guangzhou (China), Seoul (the Republic of Korea - RoK), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia), are expected to run one flight per week.

In line with these plans, each week would see between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers enter the country, including 1,000 to 1,500 stranded Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts.

The Ministry of Transport will therefore work alongside functional agencies in China, the RoK, Taiwan (China), Japan, Laos, and Cambodia to devise plans in order to conduct flights between Vietnam and these countries. 

For the time being, the Ministry proposed opening up a few routes, including Guangzhou-Da Nang, Tokyo-Hanoi, Seoul-Hanoi, Taiwan-Ho Chi Minh City, Vientiane-Quang Ninh, and Phnom Penh-Can Tho. The first flight is expected to operate in early August.

 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested that the initial stage will see local airlines operate one flight per week per foreign destination. Indeed, priority will be given to flights to repatriate stranded Vietnamese citizens abroad, all of which will be carried out by the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled globally, authorities will increase the frequency of international flights.

According to the Ministry of Transport, passengers will be required to meet legal entry requirements, including a valid visa, while those entering the nation must follow isolation regulations to meet COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. VOV

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights

Airlines restored most of the domestic flight network after the social distancing campaign ended, and is considering resuming international flights with countries that have controlled COVID-19 well.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam Railway launches app to sell tickets
Vietnam Railway launches app to sell tickets
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) officially launched an application to buy train tickets and pay online on smartphones from July 15 to improve customer services.

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets
Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Aside from being home to distinct and delicious dishes such as Pho and Banh Mi, the nation’s Goi Cuon, also known as fresh spring rolls, also proves to be one of the most popular foods among travelers to Vietnam.

Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs
Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Black eggs are eggs preserved in clay, ash, salt, quicklime and rice hulls, giving them a black colour and jelly-like texture. 

Tourism crisis may peak soon
Tourism crisis may peak soon
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The tourism industry has lost 50 percent of number of travelers in the last five months, but bigger difficulties are still ahead.

Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.

Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has placed Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City among its list of the world’s top 100 hotels for the year.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Travelers in Vietnam are expressing interest in future domestic travel, because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way people will approach travel-related decision-making, according to the latest study by Google.

PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to reopen air transport activities between Vietnam and China during a recent cabinet meeting to discuss plans regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures.

Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son
Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

It’s a sunny mid-summer’s day at what is probably Vietnam’s largest public beach, Sam Son in Thanh Hoa Province, a drive of three hours or so south from Hanoi along National Highway 1

A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen
A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

On the bank of a small river lined with coconut trees and bamboo clusters in the coastal province of Phu Yen, My Quang Nam Fishing Village may offer days of peace and seclusion

Hue to open Dong Ba night market
Hue to open Dong Ba night market
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

More than 4,000sq.m at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market aimed at renovating the age-old market and creating a new tourist attraction.

Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back
Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Water wheels always appear in the dry season along streams in the northwestern region. The simple bamboo water wheel is associated with the traditional farming methods of ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas.

Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

HCM City launches river tours
HCM City launches river tours
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 