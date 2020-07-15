International flights could resume in early August

The Ministry of Transport has proposed to the Prime Minister that international flights to priority areas could begin to operate from early August.





Flights to locations such as Guangzhou (China), Seoul (the Republic of Korea - RoK), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia), are expected to run one flight per week.

In line with these plans, each week would see between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers enter the country, including 1,000 to 1,500 stranded Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts.

The Ministry of Transport will therefore work alongside functional agencies in China, the RoK, Taiwan (China), Japan, Laos, and Cambodia to devise plans in order to conduct flights between Vietnam and these countries.

For the time being, the Ministry proposed opening up a few routes, including Guangzhou-Da Nang, Tokyo-Hanoi, Seoul-Hanoi, Taiwan-Ho Chi Minh City, Vientiane-Quang Ninh, and Phnom Penh-Can Tho. The first flight is expected to operate in early August.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested that the initial stage will see local airlines operate one flight per week per foreign destination. Indeed, priority will be given to flights to repatriate stranded Vietnamese citizens abroad, all of which will be carried out by the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled globally, authorities will increase the frequency of international flights.

According to the Ministry of Transport, passengers will be required to meet legal entry requirements, including a valid visa, while those entering the nation must follow isolation regulations to meet COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. VOV

