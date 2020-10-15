Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 13:14:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Islands and islets make a difference

15/10/2020    12:09 GMT+7

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Our boat rode the silver waves in “V” shape as it sailed on the blue sea, adding color to the poetic view of the island.

Islands and islets make a difference
The crystal clear blue sea on Phu Quoc Island.

Our tour guide was Duy — a founder of Sea World project which designs a walk on the seabed allowing tourists to admire coral reefs. Duy briefed us on islets that we were to visit on that day, such as May Rut, Dam Ngang and Mong Tay. We would experience a “promenade” on the seabed to be in touch with the world of colorful coral reefs.

Islands and islets make a difference
Phu Quoc includes 22 islets.

Island and islet

I asked Phuong why here some are called islets while others are called islands.

Phuong said according to locals living in the southern sea, the word “island” is designated to Phu Quoc and Con Lon (a.k.a. Con Dao), and “islet” is for all the smaller islands. In addition, there are rivers, lakes, mountains and valleys on an island where locals can do farming, Phuong told me. Meanwhile, some islets do not have flatland areas for farming and lack drinking water. However, half of the islets in Vietnam’s southern waters are home to many local people, which means that Mother Nature has given natural prosperity to these islets.

These basic distinctions between “islands” and “islets” helped tourists on board tell a difference among them on the way. In the vast sea, those islets and islands looked like giant miniature landscapes surrounded by blue water, white clouds and sunrays.

 

“Magic” ancient tree

On board a boat sailing from Rach Gia to Phu Quoc, I saw plenty of islets in strange shapes, Rua (turtle), Nghe, Cu Tron, Dua, Men, Heo, Roi, Thom, to name but a few. All are worth a visit.

On a small island where nobody was living, there was an ancient tree. The islet, Cay (Tree) islet, is named after it which has been there for centuries.

It was told that water inside big stones on the islet keeps the ancient tree alive for a long time. However, no one knows where the water comes from.

The ancient tree is believed to be a god of tree that protects local fishermen during their fishing trips. SGT

Duong Thuy

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city

Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city

The island paradise of Phu Quoc has significant potential to develop into a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 