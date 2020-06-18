Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a meeting of the Government task force on COVID-19 response, Abe said foreign travelers from these four countries will be allowed into Japan on condition they submit negative results from a PCR test and an itinerary detailing where they plan to visit during their stay.

Abe said the four countries were chosen because they have the coronavirus under control, and that the exceptions will be extended to other countries later on.

He also highlighted the need to resume international travel, partially and gradually, in order to put the economy on a recovery track.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for more than 100 countries, including the US, much of Asia including China and the Republic of Korea, and the whole of Europe. Barring special circumstances, foreign travelers who have been to these areas within 14 days before arriving in Japan are being turned away./.VNA