Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists

 
 
28/04/2020    11:42 GMT+7

Islands off Kien Giang Province and tourist attraction sites reopened over the weekend after social distancing measures were eased.

Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
A high-speed boat from Vung Tau City to Con Dao Island resumes operation following the easing of social distancing measures. Photo thanhnien.vn

The province on Saturday allowed the resumption of hospitality and catering services.

Tourism and travel firms were asked to follow all regulations on COVID-19 prevention based on instructions from the health sector.

Only domestic tourists and expatriates in Vietnam will be allowed to travel to Phu Quoc Island, home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Southeast Asia, and to other tourist attractions in the province.

Karaoke, massage and spa services, dance and gym clubs, religious festivals and events with gatherings of crowds of more than 20 people will continue to be suspended.

Domestic air routes to Phu Quoc Island resumed operation on April 23, with two flights per day.

 

Boats carrying passengers between the mainland and the province’s islands are allowed to operate two trips per day.

Con Dao Island off Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province began reopening to tourists on Saturday, with all water routes to the island resuming normal operations.

Phu Quoc Express JSC resumed high-speed boat services from Vung Tau City to Con Dao Island on Saturday, operating with half of its capacity of 598 people in compliance with regulations on COVID-19 prevention.

Domestic flights to the island resumed services on Saturday, including the HCM City-Con Dao route and Vung Tau City-Con Dao route, with one return flight per day. VNS

