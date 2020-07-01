Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."
Blue and white sand beach on Ky Co is an ideal destination for a short summer vacation (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Tourists can reach Ky Co by canoes (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
This place attracts many couples (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
On one side of Ky Co is the calm turquoise sea, and the other is magnificent rocky mountains (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Eo Gio is, along with Ky Co Beach, the most famous attraction in Quy Nhon (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
It is a part of a strait in Nhon Ly Commune, 20km from the town (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
It is an unforgettable experience as one is surrounded by pristine nature, with the blue sky above your head and blue ocean at your feet (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
This place attracts many youngsters (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Coming to Binh Dinh, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy many unique and delicious specialties (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Among the specialties are Bun ca (Fish noodle), Banh xeo tom nhay (“Jumping” shrimp pancake) and grilled and steamed seafood (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Among the bow-shaped mountain range facing the sea, Eo Gio cliff is the farthest and most spectacular strait in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.
