Lan Ha Bay – a paradise on earth

Lan Ha Bay, on the east of Cat Ba island near Hai Phong city, is dubbed the “forgotten paradise”. The bay is now on the radar of those who want to get close to nature.

Lan Ha Bay (Photo: dulichdaocatba.com)



As part of the Cat Ba World Biosphere Reserve, Lan Ha Bay is distinguished by the tranquility and spectacular beauty of about 400 dense and small islands of interesting shapes lining up really close one after another, each of which is covered by shiny green vegetation.

In early 2020, Lan Ha Bay was officially made a member of the World's Most Beautiful Bays Club.

Tour guide Nguyen Thi Binh of the Panoma travel agency on Cat Ba island said, “Lan Ha Bay is a highlight of Cat Ba tourism. There are 130 totally unspoiled, ravishing sandy beaches around the bay, which are connected with caves and tropical forest to add more excitement to your trips. Lan Ha Bay made its name with limestone mountains standing close together. You are advised to book a tour to discover this area without damaging the nature inside this biosphere reserve.”

On May 29, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Instagram account a one-minute video of Lan Ha Bay, which quickly garnered over one million likes. In their comments, his fans around the world said they were attracted to this beautiful place. One even asked how to get to this true paradise.

It takes visitors 90 minutes of driving on the Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway to reach Pha Got ferry pier. Then they take a 20-minute boat trip to Cat Ba Island before embarking on a small canoe or modern cruise to the 7,000 ha Lan Ha Bay. Getting a bird eye’s view of the whole spectacle is possible thanks to the Cat Hai–Phu Long cable car route, which is in the World Guinness Book for “highest cable car pillar in the world”.

Visitors Phan Thi Tuyet Lan said, “The beaches with their green emerald water are really great. I really enjoy this place, where tourism services are reasonably priced.”

“I’m amazed by the Bright and Dark caves. The water is so clean I can see the colorful coral reef and little fish when I kayak through the caves. It is truly a feast for the eyes,” said visitor Nguyen Thu Hien.

Lan Ha Bay is a tranquil alternative to Ha Long Bay. The bay, with its awe-inspiring natural wonders, was ranked among the most beautiful places to visit in Southeast Asia by Thrillist, a US website that reviews food, drink, travel, and entertainment. VOV