Lang Son opens first pedestrian street

Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.

The pedestrian area was opened on Ky Lua Street with street events such as music shows and dragon dance. Visitors can also enjoy various kinds of food such as chestnuts, roasted pork, and roasted duck.



"Lang Son has developed for the better. There are colourful lights and the living standards are much higher," said Hoang Long from Hoang Dong Commune.



Ky Lua Pedestrian Street Project was planned since June. For the first phase from now to October 2021, the pedestrian area will be expanded to Le Lai, Luong Van Tri, Tran Quoc Toan, and Bac Son streets as well as the streets around Ky Lua Market. The total pedestrian streets will be 1,300 metres long.



The pedestrian area will be opened for visitors from 6 pm to 12 am on Fridays and Saturdays.



In the past years, in order to boost tourism, the authorities in Lang Son Province have implemented various measures to improve service quality and diversity. In 2019, Lang Son Province welcomed over 3 million visitors, of which 2 million visited Lang Son City.



The pedestrian area is a way to promote the provincial traditions and cuisines while attracting more visitors with street performances and other services.





This is also a part of the events to celebrate 70th anniversary of Lang Son City's liberation on October 17.

Some photos of Ky Lua Pedestrian Street:

Ky Lua Pedestrian Street

