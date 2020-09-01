Leading homestays in Hanoi

Mei Hideaway, Veque Homestay, and Hygge Homestay in Hanoi are among the top suggestions of places for tourists.

Mei Hideaway can be found in a small alley close to St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hanoi. The site usually impresses visitors with an Asian style, whilst its bedrooms include special names such as Indochine, Indigo, and Tea Room. (Photo: Mei Hideaway)

Typically, a double room costs VND800,000 per night. (Photo: Mei Hideaway)

Veque Homestay can be considered suitable for visitors looking to discover the Old Quarter of the capital at night. (Photo: Veque Homestay)

The price for a room for two people hovers between VND479,000 and VND1,559,000 per night. (Photo: Veque Homestay)

Chloe & Leo Homestay is situated in a small alley on Trang Tien street. The building consists of four different rooms, with special names including Valse, Sun, Wine, and Sea. (Photo: Chloe & Leo Homestay)

The price of the rooms is valued at between VND600,000 and VND1,050,000 per night. (Photo: Chloe & Leo Homestay)

Hygge Homestay represents an ideal place for nature lovers to come and enjoy. The entirety of the site spans an area of 400 square metres on Au Co street. (Photo: Hygge Homestay)

A house is suitable to accommodate four people, with the price between VND1.6 million and VND2.05 million per night. (Photo: Hygge Homestay)

Lacaito Homestay is located on Da Tuong street, with the site being a good suggestion to spend the National Day holiday. (Photo: Laicaito Homestay)

The homestay is able to to accommodate up to six people, with a room costing VND700,000 to VND1,100,000 per night. (Photo: Laicaito Homestay)

VOV

